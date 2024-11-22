Shocking moment Steelers star George Pickens sparks fight with Browns rival during game-losing Hail Mary

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens got into a fight with Browns defensive back Greg Newsome after the game between their teams ended Thursday night.

As both players were covered in snow, they got into a fight after getting wrapped up during the Hail Mary attempt from Pittsburgh.

Newsome walked away from the situation while Pickens had to be restrained by several Steelers personnel from pursuing Newsome again.

The fight began when both tried to get into position to catch or deflect the ball on the decisive play of the game.

Before long, neither of them cared about the ball and focused more on hitting each other.

Cooler heads finally prevailed before a massive confrontation after the Browns posted a 24-19 victory over the Steelers.

Pickens has begun to develop a reputation as a troublemaker in the NFL along with his skill.

The Steelers suffered their first loss with Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback and fell to 8-3.

The Browns have played the role of blocking big hitters well, and have now defeated both the Steelers and Ravens in recent weeks despite winning just three games this season.

Pickens’ defiant tone didn’t stop once he left the field, claiming the Browns had help beating their rivals.

“I really don’t think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. “I think the conditions saved them today,” Pickens said.

