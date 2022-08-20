Shocking moment Silicon Valley school principal calls POLICE on boy, 4, who refused to wear mask

A California father has told how his “inconsolable” four-year-old was escorted from his school by a police officer for refusing to wear a face mask.

The father, who wanted to be known only as Shawn, was confronted by police on Thursday when he dropped off his son for his second day at Theuerkauf Elementary School.

A clip Shawn shared with DailyMail.com shows the little boy walking out of Mountain View school without a face mask.

“I’m sorry, he can’t get in unless he has his mask on,” said Michelle Williams, the school principal.

“I welcome him here, and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: I want him here, but it’s our ward’s policy for students to wear masks.”

She adds: ‘He’s a sweet kid. We are here to support and serve him.

“I am here to serve all of our students on our campus. I can’t spend time on the same subject over and over.’

The little boy holds the form he has been given to his father and asks, “What does this say?”

Finally she says to Shawn, “I’ll have to have you removed from campus if you don’t leave right now.”

Shawn, still recording, notes, “They called a police officer to remove a four-year-old from campus.”

The officer tells Shawn that he is just there to enforce the rules as they are.

Shawn and the officer discussed the policy, with the officer saying he had no opinion on it but just wanted to enforce the rules as they were

‘I can’t say what they’re doing is wrong; I can’t say what you’re doing is wrong. Both sides have valid points,” the officer said.

“For me, I just have to make sure that kids get their education on campus as a whole.”

On Friday, the day after the incident, Mountain View Whisman School District changed its policy in response to a new CDC guideline. The students of their nine primary and two secondary schools no longer have to wear a face mask.

The seven-day moving average for positive COVID cases in the area — one of the most affluent in the country — is 544, significantly lower than the summer peak of 1,127, and declining.

The highest peak ever recorded was in January this year, with a moving average of 5,127.

Chief Inspector Ayindé Rudolph and board chair Laura Blakely said they feared outbreaks would leave schools without enough teachers if students returned this fall.

Rudolph compared it to the staffing problems that plagued airlines over the summer, Mercury News reported.

Shawn told DailyMail.com that the mask mandate problem hadn’t gone away despite the relaxation of the rules on Friday — as the rule could easily be reinstated.

“They have not withdrawn the policy,” he explained.

“What we’re ultimately trying to do is either the parents’ choice or the parents’ opt-out.

“Their policy is a weekly on/off switch.

“They leave no room for parental opt-out.”

Shawn said his son, who he and his wife believe has special needs, had never worn a face mask: When asked to do so, during routine hospital visits, he became deeply upset.

Shawn said he began communicating his concerns to Mountain View Whisman School District in the spring, long before his son started school, but the superintendent did not respond.

“They told me to force him,” Shawn told DailyMail.com.

“They actually tell me to attack and hit my son.”

He added that they essentially told him that if they were not happy with the policy, they could delay the start of his education.

“They said school doesn’t have to start until age six,” he said.

Shawn said he and other parents founded Mountain View Parents United and are working to overturn the ruling.

‘I do have a medical background, I have worked a lot in healthcare. I am well versed in medical law,” he said.

“And essentially they break it.

“They feel like they can walk all over it.

“If a patient does not give permission, he is not allowed to touch the patient.”

He added: “We are going to fight this.”

Mountain View School District’s policies are different from much of the rest of California, where masks are now optional in schools.

Shawn said there were only three school districts in the state that enforce mask mandates: He described Mountain View as “the very last domino to fall.”

“Some parents on the other side reached out and said, ‘We’ve seen you go through this. We love you,’ he said, adding that he liked and approved of the director of the school board and the police.

“This fight came to me,” he said. “I’m just trying to drop my son off.”