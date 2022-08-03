Shocking moment passenger jet CRUSHES pushback tug at LaGuardia airport as driver somehow survived

It was almost death from above.

An aircraft tug operator miraculously escaped what appeared to be certain death on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport in Queens, NY, when an American Airlines plane he towed became confused and ran over his vehicle in a dramatic crash that left video was captured.

Images show how the driver of a so-called ‘super tug’ pulls the Boeing 737 from the hangar to the gate early on Tuesday morning.

Driver of the ‘super tug’ just before making a sharp right turn towards terminal

As the aircraft makes the turn, the tow vehicle disappears under the landing gear on the right wing

American Airlines Boeing 737 came to rest under the wing of the plane, with the driver trapped in the cabin

The video begins with the pilot making a sharp right turn to position the passenger aircraft facing the jet bridge.

Suddenly, the plane continues to spin and the tow vehicle appears to be sucked under the aircraft’s landing gear that slowly rocks back and forth on top of the tug’s cabin.

Additional video from a different angle shows workers in yellow vests milling around the vehicle while the driver is still trapped in the crushed cab. His bare leg and boot can still be seen behind the wheel as the 90,000-pound plane rests on his vehicle.

Broken glass lies on the asphalt.

He appears to be moving, but his head and upper body are obscured by the crushed cabin. An airport official appears to be talking to him in the taxi.

He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but was unharmed in the impact.

The driver’s yellow safety vest and leg can be seen in the cabin of the towing vehicle underneath the aircraft

The New York and New Jersey Port Authority, which manages the airport, said there were no crew or passengers on the plane and no injuries were reported.

No flights were delayed due to the wreckage.

The plane was towed back to the hangar and another plane was also given its seat for the flight, according to the agency.

“Safety is our top priority and we have launched an internal investigation to find out more,” the Port Authority and American Airlines said in emails.

The plane was reportedly flying to Charlotte, North Carolina, a route between the two cities that appears to be cursed of late.

Last week, passengers on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to JFK had a wilting six-hour delay in two boiling hot planes with no food or water as fellow travelers burst around them.

Flight 327 took off with great hopes of departing the runway at 1:07 p.m. last Sunday from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which was scheduled to land at JFK three hours later.

Passengers comfort a Spanish-speaking woman who appeared to be having a panic attack that caused her to burst into tears during the long delay

Flight 327 began to depart the runway from Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 1:07 p.m. Sunday with great hopes, but did not depart until 6:00 p.m.

Genna Contino, a journalist with the Charlotte Observer who was on the flight, said the airline would not let the passenger off the plane without air conditioning and offered few refreshments.

After the initial announcement of a delay, flight attendants came over and offered half a cup of water to the parched passengers, Contino said.

After a few hours, every time the pilot came through the intercom, which she said was infrequent, passengers groaned and shouted “Give us free alcohol!”

Contino, who was on his way to attend a tax reporting conference at the City University New York University Journalism School, told MailOnline that a woman who spoke Spanish appeared to be complaining about the grueling conditions on the run and began to cry. the long delay.

When the plane finally landed at JFK in Queens at 7:30 p.m., Contino said there were cheers in the cabin.

“Everyone applauded,” she said. “We thought we wouldn’t make it.”