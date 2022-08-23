Shocking moment Orthodox Jewish man, 72, is sprayed with a FIRE EXTINGUISHER before second attack

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two Jewish men were sprayed with a fire extinguisher and one was beaten up in what appears to be a disturbing hate crime in Brooklyn.

The attacks both took place in Williamsburg within minutes of each other, just after 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The first attack was caught on camera and released by police in hopes of finding those responsible.

The attacker can be seen leaving a huge cloud of smoke behind a 72-year-old man, dressed in traditional Hasidic clothing, with the fire repellant.

A man in a white t-shirt on the right side of the frame can be seen running towards his victim, left

One of the attacks was caught on camera and sees a man spray his victim, a Hasidic man, with white fire retardant before running away

The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and black trousers and could be seen spraying the man with the white powder before chasing him down and spraying a second time.

The victim explained how the attacker came from behind and chased him before spraying him in the head.

“A man ran after me and he started spraying. I tried to run as fast as possible,” he said CBS2.

The victim’s son said he believes those responsible carried out an anti-Semitic attack.

“It wasn’t just my father. It was another Jewish man about two minutes after his attack. It is definitely a hate crime,” he said.

The attacker then casually walks up the road to continue the attack

After the attack, a cloud of white powder can be seen floating in the air. Police believe both attacks were likely anti-Semitic because the men were wearing Hasidic clothing at the time

Footage shows a group of teenagers running away from the scene of the attack.

In the second attack, a 66-year-old Hasidic man was also sprayed with a fire extinguisher before being beaten.

The attack was at Roebling and Third Street. Neither suspect said anything to their victims. Last week, a synagogue in Brooklyn was spray painted with the word “Hitler.”

The Beth Shalom Congregation of Kings Bay in Brooklyn counts a number of Holocaust survivors among its congregation.

The attacker walked down the street to spray his victim a second time

New York led the nation in anti-Semitic incidents reported in the United States in 2021, according to data collected by the League against defamation.

In the first six months of 2022, the NYPD’s Hate Crime Dashboard recorded 149 anti-Semitic incidents, compared to 106 incidents last year.

Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill to ensure the inclusion of the Holocaust in school education

“As governor of a state with 40,000 Holocaust survivors and the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, I take this hatred personally because as a human being I feel wounded to know that someone else is being harmed in our state,” Hochul said after signing. the bill .

“And I will continue to fight back with the full force of our government, not just to fight it and talk about it, but to criminalize it, prosecute the perpetrators and stop it in its tracks.”