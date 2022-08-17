Shocking moment NYC diner brutally beats another diner after following him outside

Police have released shocking footage of a diner following another diner outside before brutally beating him in a wordless attack – breaking his skull.

The New York City Police Department has launched an investigation into the attack and released a video of the attack on Friday, August 12, in the Bronx.

Police received a report at 10:45 PM that a 52-year-old man had been assaulted outside the Fuego Tipico restaurant at 163 East 188 Street.

The victim was found unconscious on the ground with a head injury and was rushed to hospital.

Gruesome surveillance video captures the moment when the man chasing the police, donning a pair of gloves, swings with great force, hitting the victim in the back of the head. He then immediately falls to the ground, appears unconscious and bangs his head on the concrete.

The unidentified man, wearing a black t-shirt, left the restaurant shortly after the victim, who was talking to several other individuals.

He then moved behind the man, wearing black pants, before attacking him and then returning to the restaurant.

Police are now calling on anyone with information about the man’s identity to come forward.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, fractured cheekbone and brain haemorrhage, with EMS rushing him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

He is currently in a critical but stable condition and the investigation into the brutal attack is ongoing.

An NYPD spokesperson said: “It was reported to police that on Friday, August 12, 2022, the police responded to a 911 call from a man who was attacked outside the Fuego Tipico Restaurant, located at 163 Eat 188 Street.

“On arrival, police officers found a 52-year-old male victim unconscious and unresponsive on the ground with trauma to his head.

Upon further investigation, the victim left the restaurant, stopped and observed several individuals talking, after which an unidentified person left the restaurant, put on a pair of gloves and stood behind the victim.

“With no prior conversation or argument, the person punched the victim in the face before returning to the restaurant and later to unknown parts.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he is listed in critical but stable condition, investigation is ongoing.

The unidentified person is described as a: mature man, medium skin tone, medium build, and partially bald.

“He was last seen wearing black pants, a black T-shirt and gloves.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All conversations are strictly confidential.