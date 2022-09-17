Shocking moment moped being chased by police slams into NYPD squad car exploding on impact

<!–

This is the shocking moment when a speeding moped rider slammed into the side of an NYPD patrol vehicle and exploded in a massive fireball.

The accident happened in Queens during a police chase in the early morning hours.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video as the NYPD vehicle blocked an intersection in an attempt to stop the pursuit.

No sooner had the patrol car moved into position, the moped rider burst into the frame and straight into the side of the SUV that barely moved on impact.

Public safety officers spotted the moped just after 12:30 p.m. near a possible shooting on Jamaica Avenue and gave chase.

A moped rider slammed into the side of a NYPD police car in Queens

The moped shattered the police car and threw the rider over the handlebars and against the window

The moped rider lay crumpled on the ground after the crash

Police then got into position and tried to close traffic to catch the motorcyclist.

But instead of slowing down, the driver plowed into the side of the NYPD vehicle positioned in the middle of the intersection of Merrick Boulevard and Liberty Avenue.

The moped exploded on impact as the driver was thrown over the top of the steering wheel and into the side of the car.

The man was then able to be curled into a fetal position on the floor as the flames quickly took hold.

The moped exploded into a fireball when collided with the police car after the fuel tank ruptured

Passers-by run to help 34-year-old moped driver who is expected to survive and was treated for cuts to his head

NYPD police officers were not far behind with officers rushing to fight the blaze, and several of them managed to drag the rider away from the blaze.

The 34-year-old driver was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was treated for cuts to his head. He was alert and talking on Friday after the incident and is expected to survive, reports the New York Post.

In terms of the shooting that sparked the chase, police are now combing the area for a gun and questioning the moped driver about the incident.

The side of the NYPD patrol vehicle was burned and blackened after the crash.