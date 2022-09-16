Shocking moment Marjorie Taylor Greene kicks teenage activist as she walked in front of her

Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to kick a teenage activist outside the Capitol on Thursday in wild images the congresswoman herself posted on Twitter.

Video posted by both Greene and activist group Voters of Tomorrow shows the Georgia Republican leaving a press conference as some activists harass her with gun violence.

At one point, an activist walks ahead of her and Greene kicks the 18-year-old to get her out of the way.

“How does the Second Amendment prevent gun violence?” says Marianna Pecora with a chuckle as she films Greene’s reaction.

“Excuse me,” Greene says, appearing to step on Pecora’s heel. “Excuse me,” she says again, appearing to be aiming for the back of Pecora’s leg. “Get out of the way, excuse me.”

“You can’t block members of Congress,” said Nick Dyer, Greene’s communications director.

“Did she literally just tweet the video of her kicking me?” Pecora, deputy communications director for the progressive group Voters of Tomorrow, responded to Greene’s video.

The activists said they are considering legal action.

“To answer the most common question about filing charges, we’re talking to our legal team and keeping our options open,” Meyer tweeted in a message retweeted by Pecora.

“How does the Second Amendment prevent gun violence?” says Marianna Pecora, chuckling as she films Greene’s reaction

“Excuse me,” Greene says, appearing to be stepping on Pecora’s heel

“Excuse me,” she says again, appearing to be aiming for the back of Pecora’s leg. ‘Get out of the way, excuse me’

“You can’t block members of Congress,” said Nick Dyer, director of communications at Greene

Speaking to another protester, Santiago Meyer, Greene says, “You’re a coward, you are!”

“Go to another country where they take your guns,” Greene says repeatedly.

“You are free to choose to go elsewhere, we have the Second Amendment here. I will always defend myself, I will defend my children, I will defend my home, especially against people like you.’

Speaking to another protester, Santiago Meyer, Greene says, “You’re a coward, you are!”

“Go to another country where they take your guns,” Greene says repeatedly

Mariana Pecora, 18, is the deputy communications director of the Gen Z activist group Voters of Tomorrow

The viral video on Greene’s account has more than 1.2 million views.

“These foolish cowards want the government to take away weapons and the rights of parents to defend their children in schools,” the Georgian Republican wrote on Twitter. “You must be an idiot to think that gun control will create a utopian society where criminals disarm themselves and obey the law. ‘Gun-free’ zones kill people.’

Asked for comment on the ‘kicking’ accusation, Greene’s spokesperson Dyer told DailyMail.com: “It’s ridiculous and sad that the media is reporting a lie.”