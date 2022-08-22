Shocking moment MAFS couple catch a woman sledging them at the footy

<!–

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson of Married At First Sight are no strangers to controversy.

But the engaged couple, both 33, have accused a member of the public of going too far while attending the AFL clash between St Kilda and the Sydney Swans at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The reality stars spotted a curious ‘Karen’ sitting a few rows in front of them who secretly took pictures of the couple before sending them to a WhatsApp group.

Radio host Bryce was unimpressed by the behavior and responded by filming the woman cruelly describing him and Melissa as “ratbags” in the group chat – unaware that her phone screen was visible to onlookers behind her.

‘We had date night at the footy tonight, watching our @sydneyswans play. Two lines ahead of us for much of the night, Liss noticed a lady sneakily trying to take pictures of us while we were watching the game,” he wrote on Instagram.

‘Eventually she got a photo’ [of] us that she liked to pass on to others, good enough to circle us anyway.’

“We finally got over it and decided to make a video of her because we just wanted to enjoy watching a close footy match and it kind of ruined the evening.

“In the past, we’ve had people take pictures or videos of us on numerous occasions, pass them on to messy gossip pages and twist a ridiculous story because it seemed cool at the time to be negative towards people they don’t like.”

“As a ‘rat couple’ we would like to know what you think about this, and whether you think it’s fair game or inappropriate?” he then asked his followers.

Bryce said he and Melissa are always polite to fans who stop to say hello or ask for a photo.

“This is definitely not the first time, and it won’t be the last, and we’re not posting this from a nagging perspective, to sound arrogant or anything along those lines, we’re just curious what your thoughts are on this happening?” he added.

“As two normal, ordinary people appearing on a reality TV show, we get it… people might be curious, etc. We’re not afraid of that.

“Hopefully next time Amanda sees us at another game of footy, maybe she’ll just ask!” At least she’s a fan of @sydneyswans.’

Fans had mixed opinions about the post, with some siding with Bryce and Melissa while others said they were just as bad at shaming the woman publicly online.