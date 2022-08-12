Shocking moment Hyundai smashes into £250,000 Lamborghini Huracan in Leeds crash [VIDEO]

<!–

A dramatic video shows the moment a Hyundai ran over the hood of a luxurious £250,000 Lamborghini Huracan after pulling away from an intersection in Leeds.

The spectacular crash, which happened at 10:24 a.m. yesterday, left the expensive white convertible looking visibly deformed, but no one was seriously injured.

The footage shows the modestly priced blue Hyundai i40 pulling away from the intersection after a white van has passed it.

The driver quickly pulls out as he turns right, apparently not seeing the white Lamborghini Huracan Performante heading straight for it.

But after bumping into the front of the supercar, the four-door family car drives on over its hood as if it weren’t there.

The Hyundai’s wheels narrowly crush the driver as he slides over the front of the convertible.

It then hovers in the air above the expensive car as the two vehicles sit together and the Lamborghini is wedged underneath.

A second clip shows the view from road level and the extent of the impact damage can be seen in more detail.

The hood of the Hyundai appears damaged and the bumper hangs loose, while the Lamborghini is visibly deformed under its weight.

A third angle, filmed from above, shows the police present and people gathered around, before an ambulance arrives and traffic begins to gather.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: ‘At 10:24 am police were called to a road accident involving a Lamborghini and a Hyundai at the intersection of Whitehall Road and Dixon Lane in Leeds.

“There were no serious injuries.”