Shocking moment husband beats wife for visiting beauty salon in Turkmenistan in ‘morality’ crackdown

A deeply disturbing video shows an insane husband violently beating his wife after finding her in a beauty salon amid a morale crackdown by the ex-Soviet state’s new dictator.

The brutality comes as a new environment of women’s oppression emerges in the authoritarian ex-Soviet state of Turkmenistan. Men can be fined if their wives receive certain beauty or cosmetic treatments.

The Turkmen government has gained more control over women’s rights since new president Serdar Berdymukhammedov came to power in March, succeeding his father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, with 73 percent of the vote in an election that international observers said was neither free nor fair.

Turkmenistan has been widely pilloried for its human rights record, with international NGOs describing the country as suffering from rampant corruption and openly calling it a kleptocracy.

Since April, police have detained dozens of women on the street for wearing false nails and eyelashes or other beauty accessories. Police also hunt women who they believe have had lip fillers and other cosmetic changes.

It is in this climate that the man in the shocking video hits and kicks his wife in front of female spectators, who cannot prevent his attack.

The aggressive husband bursts into the parlor and calls out to his terrified wife, “How long have we been looking for you? You can’t poke around….’ First he pushes her and leaves. Seconds later, he returns with a sickening attack that leaves her crouching on the ground.

The Turkmen government has increased control over women’s rights since new president Serdar Berdymukhammedov (pictured) came to power in March, succeeding his father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, with 73 percent of the vote in an election that international observers say is neither free nor fair. used to be

Female clients and beauticians are too afraid to intervene.

The horrific attack, captured on video, is said to have taken place in a makeshift parlor in the Kyoshi district near the capital Ashgabat.

Visiting beauty salons has become a dangerous undermining in the repressive state under the new 40-year-old dictator.

Beauticians – who take their jobs underground – risk jail for offering such services.

Turkmenistan’s new president, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, shakes hands with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Caspian Sea Coastal States Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on June 29

Treatments such as cutting or dyeing hair, eyelash extensions, manicures or beauty injections or surgery have become taboo.

Authorities allegedly raided salons in the autocratic state. Some women were detained because they appeared ‘too promiscuous’.

Now women are being pressured to wear traditional Turkmen clothing and a ban on padded bras has been imposed.

A decree has been issued banning women from occupying the front seats in cars, reports say.

Driver’s licenses for female citizens of the country have not been issued for several years – although there is no official ban yet, it is claimed.

The fines for women who visit beauty salons can be imposed on their husband or father, which can amount to several monthly salary payments.