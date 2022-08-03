Shocking moment group of thugs pelt NYPD cops with bottles during Bronx arrest

A shocking video shows a group of seven men hurling glass bottles at NYPD officers during an arrest in the Bronx that turned violent and out of control.

The Sunday night melee broke out around 8:05 p.m., when officers from the 44th Precinct were notified of a large group gathering at 168 East and Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx.

Members of the group were observed drinking, playing loud music, blocking the sidewalk and acting disorderly, an NYPD spokesperson told DailyMail.com on Wednesday.

Officers approached a person who tried to flee, but was arrested with a loaded firearm.

The shocking scene was captured on video. The enraged group can be heard yelling in English and Spanish, while one yelled, ‘Why are you pushing him? Why did you hit him?’ while officers stopped a man lying on the ground.

“Look, they hit him! Look, they hit him!” they yelled at officers.

Soon a fistfight broke out between one of the officers and one of the men. Many bystanders used their cell phones to capture the wild scene.

Four officers suffered minor injuries and four men were subpoenaed, the NYPD said.

Erni Taveras, 20, of Franklin Avenue in the Bronx, was the only person charged with assault in the group.

He was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and intimidation.

Yorky Hernandez, 19, of Burke Avenue in the Bronx, was charged with six offenses, including criminal possession of a weapon and firearm and unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition supply device.

Alonzo, Bryan, 20, of Echo Place in the Bronx was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of government administration, criminal gun possession and disorderly conduct.

A fourth person remains at large and Crime Stoppers have offered a reward of up to $3,500 for aiding their arrest.

In all, seven unidentified men threw glass bottles at the victim and later fled on foot “to unknown parts,” according to the NYPD.

The victim suffered bruises and cuts to the face and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Some members of the group held their cell phones and captured images of the chaotic scene

While the city’s homicide rate is down 5.6% from last year, robberies are up 39.2% from 6,530 to 9,091, and burglaries are up 32.9% from 6,251 to 8,305 , according to data from the NYPD.

The crime rate increased by 18.6% and the number of rapes increased by 11% so far this year compared to 2021.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has been an outspoken advocate of expanding the city’s police presence since becoming mayor in 2021, doubling the number of police officers on the city’s subway system, and returning plainclothes officers to new neighborhood security teams.

In June, the Supreme Court has repealed a law in New York that severely limited licenses to carry a concealed weapon, in the largest Second Amendment Supreme Court ruling in more than a decade.

President Joe Biden said he was “deeply disappointed” by the ruling, saying in a statement that it “is contrary to both common sense and the Constitution and should alarm us all deeply.”

The 6-3 ruling overturned the opinion of a lower court, which had upheld New York’s 108-year-old law limiting licenses to carry concealed weapons in public only to those who demonstrate “good reason.”

Judge Clarence Thomas provided the majority opinion, writing that New York law prevented law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights.

New York isn’t alone in severely restricting who can be licensed to carry a gun in public, and the new ruling will likely make it easier to legally carry a gun in other major cities, including Los Angeles, Boston and Baltimore. .

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has a concealed carry license himself and has been elected to a crime-fighting platform, said the ruling “will put New Yorkers at further risk of gun violence.”