A gigantic flash mob descended on a 7-Eleven after a takeover at an intersection earlier this week, throwing items over the counter and looting as much as they could.

The gang of people ransacked the store screaming and destroyed the COVID-19 safety screen set up to grab as much as possible in Los Angeles, California.

A group entered the supermarket near Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard, with surveillance footage showing the looters yelling at each other on Aug. 15.

You can see them running around the store grabbing drinks, cigarettes, raffle tickets, bags of chips and other items.

Los Angeles police said the suspects also began throwing objects at them, involving about 100 people in the chaos.

A store employee feared for his life after the incident, in which a suspect wearing a Colorado Rockies hated throwing food at an employee.

A staff member was crouching behind the till when more than 100 people entered the store, with a man throwing what looked like cigarettes at others

Police say the looters had previously blocked the road outside the 7-Eleven with their cars before doing ‘donuts’

LAPD-det. Ryan Moreno said there was “no resistance” and “no struggle” by the employees working that day.

He added: ‘We really want to prevent this from becoming a new trend.’

Those involved are charged with vandalism, grand theft and looting when apprehended by authorities.

Before the shopping incident, the crowd held a nearby street takeover and blocked traffic with their vehicles and performed “donuts.”

A police spokesman added: “On August 15, 2022, around 12:40 PM, a takeover was initiated at the intersection of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard.

Motorists flooded the intersection and blocked traffic with their vehicles from all directions to create a ‘pothole’ in the center of the intersection.

During the incident, spectators got out of their vehicles and watched as motorists drove recklessly in a maneuver known as ‘doing donuts’.

“The maneuver involves deliberately losing traction from the tires while driving in a circular motion and continuing to accelerate. This results in a series of skid marks on the road surface.

The mob was seen grabbing as many people as they could before fleeing, with some putting on their hoods to hide their identities

The protective COVID-19 screen was shattered by the flash mob, who could be seen looting everything they could get their hands on

The spectators then formed a ‘flash mob’ of looters and stormed into a nearby 7-Eleven, located on the northwest corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard.

Video surveillance from the store showed the looters spreading through the store, taking all the snacks, drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and other merchandise.

Looters also vandalized the store and threw merchandise at employees.

The looters then left the store to the surrounding parking lots and streets, and quickly dispersed before the police arrived.

The term ‘flash mob’ was first used to describe a large public gathering where people perform an unusual or seemingly random act and then disperse, usually organized through the internet or social media.

‘In the latter cases, however, ‘flash mobs’ have changed from fun spontaneous events to opportunistic criminal events.

“Agents were provided with CCTV footage of the looters in order to identify and arrest the people involved.”

Anyone with information about this traffic accident is requested to contact the South Traffic Division Detectives at 323-421-2500 or email STDdetectives@lapd.online.

Outside office hours or on weekends, please call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tipsters can also contact CrimeStoppers by texting phone number 274637 (CRIMES on most keyboards) using a cell phone. All text messages must begin with the letters ‘LAPD’.

Tipsters can also go to LAPDOnline.org, click “webtips” and follow the directions.