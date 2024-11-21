Shocking moment father punches school resource deputy in the face in tense meeting

Shocking body camera footage captured the moment a central Florida couple attacked a school resource officer after an argument about their 11-year-old son.

Jorge Rivera, 46, and his wife, Dagmarie Aponte Iturrino, 45, were arrested Tuesday after she pushed the officer and he punched her in the face, according to police.

Video of the incident begins with the parents having an increasingly tense argument with Deputy Julia Curtin at Deltona High School.

Rivera, a former Army soldier corrections and detention specialist, became enraged after Curtin told parents that another student would not face charges for throwing a shoe at their son, claiming he was the primary aggressor.

You failed a child. You are failing the children right here. We are not talking about us because believe me, if it were adults we could solve this on another level,’ Rivera said while agitating.

‘Why are you so useless? Do you feel proud to be this useless lady? he added.

Officer Curtin then asked the couple to leave and led them into a hallway, where things became physical.

The footage shows Aponte placing himself between Rivera and the officer before pushing the officer, who then grabs his Taser and falls backwards.

During the fight, Rivera punched the deputy in the face, causing him a concussion, and then reached for his Taser, according to body camera video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Curtin then stood up, grabbed his gun and shouted, ‘Put it down right now!’ Put your hands behind your (expletive) back right now.’

The couple was arrested and released on bail Wednesday night.

They were charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and armed robbery, among other charges, because Rivera grabbed the officer’s Taser after she was thrown to the ground.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has shared images of the couple being taken to jail following their arrest.

Aponte is a pre-K teacher at another Volusia County school: Spirit Elementary.

The district told DailyMail.com on Thursday that she had been suspended “and placed on leave and will have no contact with students while the investigation is ongoing.”

“To say ‘I’m furious’ is beyond the pale,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at a news conference.

“There is no reason for a deputy to suffer a concussion over something so trivial.”

Meanwhile, Aponte has shared several quotes on his Facebook following his arrest.

One of them says: ‘A one-sided story often has a torn page. The page you miss reading usually contains the real truth.’