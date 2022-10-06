Shocking moment DPD driver is forced to haul himself over fence after being 'locked in' by customer

<!–

This is the shocking moment a DPD driver has to scale a fence to escape a property after being ‘locked in’ by an irate customer demanding he hand her a parcel.

In a video shared on TikTok, the driver can be seen climbing into a rubbish bin during his attempts to escape a driveway.

He then approaches a woman who films him before climbing over an electric gate to return to his van.

During the video, the woman behind the camera says: ‘I’ll never get my phone…you won’t let me see the phone no?’

She then appears to be reaching to take the package from his pocket as he scales the electric gate, The sun reports.

But the driver says to her: ‘Hey, hey hey. Get the hell out of here.’

The driver drags a trash can across the customer’s driveway to aid his escape attempt

The driver then climbs into the bin and over an electric gate to exit the driveway of the property

In the video, the woman then accuses the driver of ‘stealing’ her phone as he walks back to his van

The woman then accuses the driver of ‘stealing’ her phone as he is returning to his van.

The video was uploaded to TikTok with the caption ‘POV: When DPD won’t give you your parcel so you lock them up’.

According to the comments on the video, the woman is understood not to have been handed the package because she did not have her passport.

The driver also allegedly refused to hand it over after the woman provided the correct identification because she did so after the delivery had been rescheduled for the next day.

She then refused to give him the password to the gate, leaving for a stand-off between the pair.

The driver subsequently had no choice but to scale a gate to leave the property.

TikTok users are divided on the footage, with some viewers suggesting the woman could be charged with ‘unlawful detention’.

Another says: ‘Comments don’t go as she planned’.

Another said: ‘You have just committed a crime. Not him’.

DPD has been contacted for comment.