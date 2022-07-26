Shocking moment disgruntled Dallas Taco Bell worker hurls a bucket of boiling water at customer

Two Dallas women are suing Taco Bell for $1 million after a store manager poured boiling water on them, causing permanent skin damage and a lifelong change in their appearance, according to a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit names the plaintiffs as Brittany Davis and her niece, named only as CT, 16, in documents.

Part of the lawsuit says CT’s facial injuries are so severe that her mother, Kira, has removed all mirrors from their home because her daughter “can’t see her own face.”

The incident occurred on June 17 at the Taco Bell location on the 11800 block of Abrams Road, just off Interstate 635, in northeast Dallas.

The lawsuit was filed on July 13. The pair will be represented in the lawsuit by high-profile civil rights attorneys, Ben Crump and Paul Grinke.

Video of the June 17 incident shows an employee on the phone while filling the bucket

Brittany Davis is shown here discussing her food order with a co-worker

Videos show steam rising from water after being thrown at Davis and her niece

After the water is thrown, the video shows the two women running towards the exit

The video shows an employee on the phone filling a bucket of water in the restaurant’s kitchen. She walks from the kitchen to the counter, where she apparently throws the water at the two women.

The employee then marches back to the kitchen and refills the bucket before throwing more water at the two.

Crump said in a statement that Davis and her niece were locked up at the restaurant by staff as they tried to fix a problem with the order. The couple say they received the wrong order three times and complained. The order was worth $30.

The plaintiffs went through the drive-thru when the dispute began, but Davis went in with her niece after the order came back wrong.

Once inside, they claim that an employee challenged the minor to a fight.

The manager was not involved in the original discussions, which lasted about 10 minutes. She only became involved when she went to get the boiling water, documents show.

The incident occurred at this Taco Bell location on the 11800 block of Abrams Road, just off Interstate 635, in northeast Dallas.

The two women wondered why the workers couldn’t just go back and prepare the food they had paid for. The workers refused and became belligerent,” the lawsuit reads.

Davis and her niece were both punched in the face and chest as water seeped into their clothes. They tried to leave the restaurant but were locked up.

The manager went back to get more water, but the couple managed to escape to their car where relatives were waiting and were not hit a second time. Then they managed to unlock the door.

“As this family was leaving the parking lot, a Taco Bell employee came out the front door, laughing, clapping and challenging the family,” the lawsuit reads. “The burns on her face will cause discoloration and scarring that will forever tarnish her self-image.”

Another section of the file reads: ‘Not only have Brittany and CT suffered physical trauma from the burns, but they will now live with the psychological trauma associated with an attack like this.

“Taco Bell’s store manager violently and without warning poured a bucket of boiling water over the heads, shoulders, breasts and legs of CTs and Brittany, causing excruciating second and third degree burns to their bodies.”

Crump claims that one of the employees had a gun under his shirt. One of the employees claims to have been assaulted by one of the victims.

Paul Grinke, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said: NBC News: “It’s hard to imagine a scenario where it would be OK to pour boiling water over a female minor.”

When the two victims were driven to hospital, Davis suffered a seizure and was later transferred by helicopter to a specialized burn unit. Lawyers say Davis suffered a total of 10 seizures as a result of the incident, causing “significant” brain damage.

“Our hearts break for these two victims whose lives have been changed forever because of the horrific and damaging actions of the Taco Bell executive and the larger entities that failed to protect them,” said attorney Ben Crump.

Taco Bell responded, saying, “We take the safety and well-being of team members and customers seriously. Taco Bell is in contact with the franchise owner and operator of this restaurant about this.’

Two employees, Taco Bell’s parent company, Yum! Brands and Taco Bell restaurant #22872 are named in the lawsuit.

No criminal arrests have been made, but the case has been referred to a grand jury by the Dallas Police Department.