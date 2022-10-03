Shocking moment DC firefighter, 54, punches, BITES and twerks on ushers trying to kick him out

A Nationals baseball fan who twerked, punched and bitten has been revealed to be a firefighter in Washington DC.

Christopher Sullivan furiously attacked the staff after they tried to kick him out of the game on Tuesday for sitting in the wrong seat.

The 54-year-old began arguing with the workers before security intervened and left him with blood dripping down his face.

It has now emerged that the West Virginia Native works for DC Fire and EMS – and had previously been suspended for a separate incident.

Footage shows Christopher Sullivan, 54, a DC Fire and EMS firefighter, fighting a group of ushers who confronted him in the stands behind home plate in Nationals Park on Tuesday night.

Sullivan became furious and slammed at a messenger before sinking his teeth into his arm as a scuffle ensued

Footage shows Sullivan fighting a group of staffers who confronted him in the stands behind home plate in Nationals Park on Tuesday evening.

Sullivan was seen taunting a worker by twerking his ass at them as they tried to remove him from the stands.

When a third messenger arrived to help, Sullivan became furious and slammed at the messenger before sinking his teeth into his arm as a scuffle ensued.

Sullivan, a resident of West Virginia, was charged with assault for the incident. He was on paid administrative leave pending a separate investigation at the time of the attack, details of which are unclear. He was also banned from Nationals Park for five years.

The footage showed the crowd chasing and yelling in Sullivan Nationals Park as they shouted, “Get out of here!”

As the third messenger approached, he tried to lead Sullivan down the aisle by wrapping a stiff arm around his back and moving him forward.

Sullivan was seen taunting some ushers by twerking his ass at them as they appeared to be trying to remove him from the stands

As the third messenger approached, he tried to lead Sullivan down the aisle by wrapping a stiff arm around his back and moving him forward.

The movement seemed to anger Sullivan, who turned and began to yell at the messenger, who continued to trap him with his body down the aisle.

The two walked down the aisle for a few moments before Sullivan suddenly punched the messenger in the face.

The messenger ducked from the blow, then tried to put Sullivan in a headlock to hold him down.

Sullivan was seen sinking his teeth into the messenger’s hands and arms as police arrived to end the fight.

In a statement, DC Fire and EMS labeled Sullivan’s behavior “absolutely unacceptable.”

“The actions shown in the video are absolutely unacceptable,” the department said, according to Fox News.

“Our department was notified on September 27, 2022 that an employee of our agency had been arrested and charged with simple assault by the Metropolitan Police.

“Before this incident, the person concerned was on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal personnel process.”

It added: “He will remain on furlough while our internal investigation into this matter continues.”

In addition to already being on furlough at the time of the fight, Sullivan had been fired from the department several years ago before being reinstated, according to NBC Washington.

It’s unclear why Sullivan was on leave, or why he was fired earlier.

Sullivan could then be seen sinking his teeth into the messenger’s hands and arms as police arrived on the scene to end the fight

Sullivan told WUSA9 that the ushers started the altercation and that he would have left easily had they not gotten their hands on them.

“If he hadn’t contacted me, I would have been on my way by now,” Sullivan said. “For the record, the Nationals Park employee reported as a victim is called a guest services representative (a nicer name for a usher) and I can assure you it’s not in his job description to cover his hands or body.” to put on fans. ‘

Sullivan said he was only in the home plate section because he was looking for a friend with season tickets nearby. He said the ushers approached him after he harassed a Braves player.