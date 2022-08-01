Shocking moment cops rip locks off woman’s home as they try to serve her with an eviction notice

Two Florida police officers and a rental agency representative were caught on camera last week opening locks while handing out an eviction notice to the wrong house.

‘What are you doing?’ Land O’Lakes homeowner Jennifer Michele told the three men through her Ring surveillance camera on Thursday.

“Uh, we’re here to complete the eviction,” said a police officer.

Michele replies, “What eviction?”

“It was posted a week ago, it was posted last week,” the officer said.

The homeowner reacted in confusion when another police officer strayed from the address at the front of the house, ‘From my house?…I’ve paid all my bills, my dogs are in there.’

The officer asked Michele for her name before saying “Oh shit” and walking to the front of the house.

“What the hell is going on?” Michele asked as the three men stood talking in front of the house.

The officer immediately replied, ‘Yeah, we’re actually apologizing, we’re in the wrong house. It’s the neighbors. What we will have to do is we – they will have to – fix their locks.’

The Land O’Lakes homeowner was having lunch with her mother when she received a Ring notification on her phone. By the time she got in touch with the officers, the locks had already broken off her front door.

Land O’Lakes homeowner Jennifer Michele posted a TikTok video of her home’s locks being ripped off by my Florida police officers and a rental agent representative. The video exploded unexpectedly after Thursday’s incident

Two deputies and a rental agent representative broke the locks on the wrong house during eviction proceedings

The homeowner was not there at the time, but she witnessed the incident through the camera installed by her front door

Michele posted the images to TikTok, which unexpectedly gained popularity overnight with nearly 6 million views as of Monday afternoon. She has made multiple follow-up videos for onlookers asking for more information about the incident

“So I got to my house and the police were at the right house, which is next door to me,” Michele said in a follow-up video. “He came over to talk to me about it, and I’m pacing — I was so mad.”

She continued: ‘I asked him, ‘Who is responsible for reading the numbers on the house?’ He told me they all are – so there were three who misread the number.”

An officer explained to Michele that the neighbor who was to be evicted would have her house cleaned up by officials.

Michele was paranoid for the rest of the day, thinking about what she would have done if she’d been out of town or didn’t have the Ring surveillance equipment.

“I could have come home from lunch, and my key wouldn’t go in — the lock — and I wouldn’t know why — because they didn’t put a note on the door of the vacated house.”

She later added, “What if they’d cleaned up all my stuff and they most likely would have taken my dog ​​to the animal shelter.”

Michele has responded to several other comments asking her to reveal her dog. She has also made controversial comments from people claiming she “needs to calm down” or that her “voice is really annoying.”

Michele has lived in the house for nearly 13 years and was upset to see the locks ripped off her door.

“I’m not familiar with the eviction process,” said Michelle. “How come three people didn’t have the right address?”

The Pasco Sheriff Department told DailyMail.com that the incident was an error and they are investigating how the error occurred.

“Once the error was realized, officers immediately worked to correct it,” a spokesperson said.

The sheriff’s department further clarified that the locks had been ripped off by a representative of the rental company.

To make up for the mistake, the officers bought lunch for Michele and her family.

Michele has since laughed at the mistake when she posted a parody of the interaction via the Ring surveillance footage.