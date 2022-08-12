Shocking moment clubber slams shot glass into reveller’s face is revealed as 23-year-old is jailed

Jake Saxon (pictured), 23, shot a reveler in the face during a brutal, unprovoked attack at The Vault, on High Street, Buxton, Derbyshire, on September 12 last year. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison on July 29

This is the shocking moment a nightclub reveler was scarred for life after being punched in the face with a shot glass by a drunken thug on the dance floor.

Jake Saxon, 23, launched the brutal, unprovoked attack at The Vault, on High Street, Buxton, Derbyshire, on September 12 last year.

The mechanical engineer confessed to assault with grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to 12 months in prison at Derby Crown Court on 29 July.

A court heard Saxon approach the man and say something the victim didn’t hear – before stepping back and slamming a shot glass in his face.

Disturbing CCTV footage released by Derbyshire Police shows the victim with blood streaming down his face after the brutal attack at around 1.10am.

He was taken to hospital where he needed stitches for the wound and has permanent scars on his face.

Saxon was ejected by bouncers before being arrested by police the following day at his home in Leek, Staffordshire.

PC Lora Holdgate, of Derbyshire Police, said afterwards: “Saxon is now facing the consequences of what was apparently a split second to carry out an unprovoked attack, which left the victim with permanent scars and a lasting impact on his mental well-being.

“While no punishment will make up for that, I hope the outcome in court will provide him with some closure.

“We would like to thank The Vault for their actions that night and for working with us during the investigation to ensure a conviction was secured.

‘Violence has no place in our licensed premises and is completely unacceptable.

“This case is an example of how we work to ensure that those involved in this type of behavior are found and brought to justice.”

It comes after footage released earlier this month showed another shocking glass attack, which also left a victim scarred for life.

A mother was caught on camera spying on a teacher from her child’s school in a drunken row outside a seaside bar.

Kelly Thomas, 38, was ordered to pay £600 in damages to the shocked educator after the judge viewed CCTV footage of the attack.

A court heard Thomas ‘saw red’ in a drunken queue outside the Beach Comber bar in Porthcawl, South Wales.

She threw her drink at the teacher’s face before shoving the glass in her face herself.

Prosecutor Jenny Yeo said the victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for multiple superficial cuts to her face.

The community school teacher said: ‘The incident really impacted my daily life. I have a physical scar and the psychological damage is significant.

“I’ve really struggled to process what happened and how it left me.

“I have flashbacks and can remember people saying, ‘Oh God, look at her face.’

Thomas, from nearby Nottage, was “shocked, remorseful and embarrassed” by her actions.

She admitted that the attack had actually caused bodily harm in Cardiff Crown Court. The CCTV of the glazing was released by the Crown Prosecution Service after it was shown in court.

Defensively, Ieuan Bennet said she was a mother of two and worried about them if she was jailed.

Recorder Victoria Hillier said: ‘Your response was totally inappropriate and you’re ashamed, you should be. On that date you lost control of your emotions.’

Thomas was sentenced to eight months in prison with an 18-month suspension.

She was also ordered to perform 20 days of rehabilitation activity and pay £600 in damages. She was given a five-year restraining order.