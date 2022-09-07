Shocking moment Chicago woman is robbed at gunpoint by group of men on sidewalk in broad daylight

Chicago police are looking for three assailants who robbed a 45-year-old woman at gunpoint in broad daylight in an affluent, leafy neighborhood of the city.

The attack was captured on a Ring camera overlooking the street.

Footage showed the woman walking along North Seely Avenue at 3 p.m. on Sunday, where homes are currently selling for $ 1.2 million.

A black car approaches and three masked people in hoodies jump out of the car – one of them points a gun at the woman.

The trio pushes the screaming woman to the ground and appears to be kneeling on her as they steal her belongings.

Twenty seconds later, they run back to the waiting car and drive off.

The 45-year-old woman was walking along the road at 3 p.m. on Sunday when she was attacked

A person in a gray hoodie, wearing a face mask (right), can be seen approaching the woman

The woman is pushed to the ground by the three attackers

They took the woman’s fanny pack, which contained her wallet, keys and phone, CWB Chicago reported.

The terrified woman is left weeping on the floor before standing unsteadily and walking away.

No arrests have been made yet.

Theft in Chicago is up 64 percent year over year.

Bill Pollard, who lives in the area, said: FOX 32 Chicago reports of crime are on the rise, in an area previously considered very quiet.

“Over the past few weeks, I think, since the end of August, from everywhere from Armitage to Wolcott, to nearly 4,000 north, in this kind of area, it seems like two, three people, a car and a gun, and someone jumping out,” he said.

As she lies on the sidewalk, the trio robs her of her fanny pack containing a phone, wallet and keys

The woman sees wrestling while the men steal from her. The attack has been over 20 seconds since it started

A spokesman for the Chicago Police Department said on Tuesday that “detectives have created a crime pattern with these perpetrators,” but it was difficult to track down the perpetrators because victims struggled to identify or describe their attackers.

“So we’re asking the public to come forward and help us identify these individuals,” the department said.

Marna Goldwin, who lives in Lakeside, said: NBC News that the locals are willing to help, but the police need to do more.

“We are ready to act in any way we can, but we have not seen that leadership from officials,” she said.

“We also need guidance on what to do to keep this neighborhood as safe as possible.”

Other residents said they were shocked by the attack.

“I want my kid to ride a bike on the street,” said one.

“I want them to be in the front yard without worrying about what’s going to happen in the middle of the day.

‘It’s not nine o’clock in the morning. This is 3 pm. Our children come home from school.’

Another told NBC: ‘It’s terrifying! It’s noon and they attacked her.’