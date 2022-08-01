Shocking moment Brooklyn dog walker is pulled to the ground in head lock by would-be rapist

Shocking video shows a Brooklyn woman fighting a man who has her in a stranglehold before attempting to rape her.

The NYPD, which released the video, is currently looking for the attacker and has asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

The victim, 30, was out walking her dog in Bushwick near Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place around 8:25 p.m. Saturday.

The video shows the attacker sneaking in from behind the victim and placing her in the sleeping compartment before dragging her to the concrete.

The victim is eventually forced to give up her dog’s leash in combat and the pup ran halfway down the block from the attack.

Police are still looking for the alleged rapist and have released video and surveillance footage of the man they are looking for

The attacker then begins to grind at the victim over her clothing as she desperately tries to get away.

Finally, the victim fought him off and he started running east on Woodbine Street.

The victim sustained injuries to his neck and face. She initially refused medical attention, but later went to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are still looking for the alleged rapist and have released video and surveillance footage of the man they are looking for.

They describe him as about 30 years old and about six feet with a dark complexion, black dreadlocks, a thin mustache and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a rose on the front, a black t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Overall, crime in the Big Apple is up a whopping 39 percent, according to the latest data from the NYPD, released July 27.

According to statistics, the number of rape cases increased by about 11 percent from this point last year.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has promised New Yorkers time and again that he will tackle crime and has even campaigned on it.

“We’re going to turn this crime around, and when we do, people will really see the progress we’ve made in other parts of the city,” he said earlier this month.

Crime has skyrocketed in New York City in recent years. This year, crime is up 36 percent so far compared to the same time last year

He also blamed the city’s criminal justice system for the increase in violence.

“It’s unfortunate that the climate we work in…where the entire criminal justice system has turned away from the public and the public’s rights to live safely in their city,” he said. “We got nearly 3,800 guns off the streets and many of the people who carried those guns were able to get back out on the streets.”

The Supreme Court also last month overturned NYC’s gun laws and overturned a 108-year-old law that required New Yorkers to have a “good reason” to carry a concealed weapon.

The 6-3 ruling overturned the opinion of a lower court, which upheld the law that limits licenses to carry concealed weapons in public only to those who demonstrate “good reason.”

Judge Clarence Thomas provided the majority opinion, writing that New York law prevented law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights.