Shocking moment brazen jewelry store burglar pistol whips and stomps elderly Asian shopkeeper

A Delaware storekeeper was brutally gunned and pounded, and was left bloodied and unconscious after breaking into his jewelry store.

Chang Suh, 68, was looking after his store — Solid Gold in the Delaware capital, Wilmington — on Sept. 15 when he was attacked during a 20-minute robbery.

Video footage shared by his family showed a man dressed in black with a mask pretending to be interested in Suh’s wares in the store.

He then grabs Suh by the throat and appears to hold a gun to his head before slamming it with it, while the Korean-American store owner shows no resistance.

The unidentified assailant punches Suh twice more before the older man falls to the floor behind the counter of his store. ABC6.

A Delaware storekeeper was brutally gunned and pounded, left bloody and unconscious after breaking into his jewelry store

Chang Suh (pictured left), 68, was looking after his store — Solid Gold in the Delaware capital, Wilmington — on Sept. 15 when he was attacked during a 20-minute robbery.

Video footage shared by his family showed a man dressed in black in a mask pretending to be interested in Suh’s wares in the store

He then grabs Suh by the throat and appears to hold a gun to his head before slamming it shut, with the Korean-American store owner showing no resistance

The unidentified assailant punches Suh twice more before the older man falls to the floor behind the counter of his store

The thief then jumps on the counter and begins to stomp on Suh’s head, again without resistance.

Steve Suh, the owner’s son, claimed it was too traumatic to show more than 36 seconds of footage of the 20-minute attack.

The son claims that the attacker ‘smashed’ his father’s head 28 times, including twice with a hammer, leaving his father in an ICU in critical condition.

His father suffers from internal bleeding and a severe concussion, adding that he “relearns the most basic things like walking, reading and talking” and believes anyone his age could have been easily killed.

He also said his father has delayed speech and is currently in rehab, according to KGO-TV.

The thief then jumps on the counter and begins to stomp on Suh’s head and rob him, again without resistance

Suh suffers from internal bleeding and a severe concussion, with son Steve adding that he is “relearning how to do the most basic things like walking, reading and talking” and believes anyone his age could have been easily killed

Steve Suh claims the thief stole about $100,000 worth of jewelry, causing unnecessary damage to his shop, which “just scraped by” during the pandemic and was looted during the George Floyd protests, he claims.

Suh added: “My father is 68 and his ‘American Dream’ has stalled.”

Wilmington Police arrested Calvin Ushery, 39, in connection with the September 22 attack.

Ushery has been charged with theft, possession of a firearm during a robbery, criminal mischief and illegal possession of a firearm, although he does not appear to have been charged with any assault.

His bail was set at $130,500 in cash only and he was sent to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.

Wilmington Police have arrested 39-year-old Calvin Ushery in connection with the September 22 attack. Ushery has been charged with theft, possession of a firearm during a robbery, criminal mischief and illegal possession of a firearm, although he does not appear to have been charged with any form of assault

Steve Suh has raised over $50,000 on gofundme for his family and the store, but has a goal of $75,000, adding that he believes his father’s case has been “swept under the rug.”

Googling the store will bring up a message saying: ‘Due to theft, damage and critical condition of the owner attacked, the store has no inventory and will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience to our loyal, long-term customers.”