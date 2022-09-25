Shocking moment brazen brutes ransack Philadelphia Wawa store

<!–

A group of people were looted at a Wawa supermarket in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Shocking footage from inside the stores shows employees sitting behind a counter when a large group of what appeared to be mostly young people vandalized the store, CBS reports.

“You’re all stupid,” one of the people behind the counter was heard saying as the group cheers, twerks and cackles, throwing cans and bags in the air.

“You’re all ugly, stupid, broke,” the man adds, but the crowd continues to belittle the store, taking merchandise from the shelves and throwing it through the air.

The incident comes weeks after shops in Phily’s Center City were forced to close early after dozens of youths reportedly ransacked the area, including a number of Wawas.

A group of what appears to be youths ransacked the Wawa supermarket in Philadelphia’s Mayfair district on Saturday night (above)

While they were destroying shelves, you saw a delinquent standing on a counter and twerking

As the looting continued, a man was heard yelling at the crowd from behind a counter

It was the last such incident in which Wawas have been looted and looted throughout Philadelphia, with robberies soaring more than 40 percent this year.

Pictured: The aftermath of Saturday night’s chaos in the Wawa

The Philadelphia Police Department has yet to comment on the recent incident at the Wawa in the Mayfair district.

The department had added extra security earlier this month just 10 miles away in Center City, where a number of Wawa locations and other stores were hit by a group of young offenders.

Several minors have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

In addition to what appears to be a worrying trend of minors looting its stores, Philadelphia’s locations have also been hit by a serial robbery.

The unknown suspect was seen entering the same Wawa from Saturday’s September 8 incident, robbing the store at gunpoint and making off with $250.

Three days later, the gunman robbed the Wawa on Roosevelt Boulevard, this time robbing $200.

Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The Wawa was previously hit by a suspect who robbed another store in Philly this month. Wawa has offered a $5,000 reward leading to his arrest

Robberies and General Crime Continue to Increase in the City of Brotherly Love

The City of Brotherly Love has seen a drastic increase in violence, with total crime rising by more than 26 percent this year so far compared to the same time in 2021.

While assaults and rapes have dropped significantly this year, the homicide rate has fallen by only 1.8 percent, from 378 incidents last year to 385 so far this year.

Meanwhile, shooting victims have risen 3.4 percent, with police reporting 1,706 cases so far this year, up from 1,650 last year.

Robberies have seen the biggest increase, with 4,199 cases reported this year, up 40.5 percent from 3,042 reported last year.