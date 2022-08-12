Shocking moment Arizona Wendy’s worker sucker punches 67-year-old customer who was licking a Frosty

<!–

An Arizona Wendy’s employee is charged with assault after hitting a 67-year-old customer in the head after complaining about his order.

Surveillance video shows the moment when Antoine Kendrick, 35, comes out from behind the till and punches the customer, knocking him unconscious. The elderly man then falls to the ground.

Kendrick watches the victim as he lies on the floor, then walks behind the counter, grabs a few items and walks away.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The alleged attack took place on July 26 at the Wendy’s in Prescott Valley.

The unsuspecting customer was licking his ice cream when Kendrick came from behind the counter and hit him on the head.

police told AZ Family the man hit his head and was knocked unconscious when he fell to the ground. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Kendrick was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Other diners described the brutal blow as “terrible” and “pretty hard.”

“That was quite a blow. That was a Mike Tyson hit,” a witness claimed.

“The customer didn’t touch him, so he didn’t have the right to touch the customer, period, end of story. I just think that’s awful and wish it didn’t happen. It casts a bad light on our entire society.’

Another customer, who has lived in the community for 20 years, said this kind of behavior is not typical of the neighborhood.

“It’s quiet here, you don’t have that kind of thing,” he said. ‘It is a pity. I feel for the man who was hit. It’s not right.’

Wes New, who moved to the area a few years ago, said he wasn’t completely surprised by the attack, despite living in a welcoming and fun neighborhood.

‘First thought is that there is a lot of tension in society and so I am not necessarily surprised, but surprised in this area. An employee should probably hold back their frustration and take to the higher road,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we just have to be careful and take care of each other and be respectful and try to contain our frustrations and not get so violent.”