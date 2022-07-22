Shocking moment a mother and her toddler are sent crashing to the ground by man in Vancouver

This is the shocking moment when a mother and her toddler were hit and knocked over by a man sprinting down a sidewalk in Vancouver’s Chinatown.

CCTV shows the 40-year-old mother holding her young daughter’s hand as they stood on the south side of East Pender, near Gore Avenue.

Suddenly, Shakwan David Kelly, 27, who was being chased by the police after a previous incident, ran into the back of the woman and the toddler, causing them both to fall to the ground.

The mother hit her head on the concrete floor while her daughter suffered multiple abrasions.

Shocked bystanders rushed to help the mother and child after being thrown to the ground, while Kelly, who was topless, continued to run.

Vancouver police said the attack came after they received reports of a topless man walking into traffic and kicking cars around 10:45 a.m. on July 9.

CCTV shows 40-year-old mother holding her young daughter’s hand as they stood on the south side of East Pender, near Gore Avenue

Suddenly, Shakwan David Kelly, 27, who was being chased by the police after a previous incident, slammed into the back of the woman and the toddler, causing them both to fall to the ground.

The mother hit her head on the concrete floor as her daughter suffered multiple abrasions

Kelly would have kicked a car so hard that a dent in one of the doors, according to the police.

As Vancouver police officers approached Kelly, he ran through Chinatown, where he beat the mother and her toddler.

Vancouver police are calling on witnesses to the attack to provide information.

“This attack took place in a busy neighborhood and was attended by about a dozen people,” said Sergeant Steve Addison.

“While we’ve spoken to some witnesses, we’re still collecting evidence and would love to hear from others who saw or heard what happened.”

Shocked bystanders rushed to help the mother and child after being thrown to the ground, while Kelly, who was topless, continued to run (seen in the background)

Kelly was arrested and charged with mischief, assault and obstruction of a peace officer before being released.

But he did not return for a scheduled court appearance on July 12.

It was only yesterday that police officers tracked down and arrested Kelly after a witness recognized him from media reports and flagged a Vancouver police officer patrolling the area.

He was returned to jail and police said they are continuing to investigate Kelly’s alleged involvement in a number of offenses that took place in the Downtown Eastside and Chinatown on the morning of July 9.

To view an automatically translated version of this press release in more than 100 official languages, visit vpd.ca.