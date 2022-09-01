Shocking moment 78-year-old woman is dragged out of taxi by the driver who proceeded to rob her

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Police are looking for a New York taxi driver who dragged an elderly passenger from his car

Police are looking for a New York taxi driver who dragged an elderly passenger from his car and robbed her before driving off in a deplorable assault.

The 78-year-old woman had ordered the Access-A-Ride cab to take her to physical therapy, but became concerned when the driver drove past the destination and refused to let her out of the car.

Moments later, the taxi driver squeaked to a halt, jumped out of the car to open the passenger door and began dragging his elderly fare by the leg, pulling her out of the cab and onto the concrete.

The taxi driver released the lady from her phone before a 35-year-old bystander intervened and confronted the assailant.

The assailant quickly handed over the phone before jumping back into the cab and accelerating, hitting the Good Samaritan with the car as he drove off.

Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol posted an image of the attacker and video footage of the incident captured by the intervening bystander on Twitter, calling on the public to help the NYPD track down the criminal.

The taxi driver released the lady from her phone and was about to leave before a bystander intervened

The 78-year-old woman had ordered the Access-A-Ride taxi to take her to physical therapy, but the taxi driver dragged her out of the car and onto the concrete to rob her.

A 35-year-old bystander intervened and confronted the attacker as the lady, who was still on the ground, tried to fight back. The unsub quickly handed over the phone before jumping back into the cab and accelerating

‘DISTURBING! This hired driver previously robbed an elderly woman on East 35th Street and Flatlands Avenue and while he was fleeing, he hit and injured a pedestrian who was filming it,” Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol (FSSP) tweeted.

“If you recognize him, call 911 and #Shomrim 718-338-9797. #LetsCatchHim.’

FSSP is a volunteer organization dedicated to assisting the NYPD in their investigation of crime in the Flatbush area of ​​Brooklyn.

The incident angered social media users who pounced on the unidentified attacker.

“For this he would have to spend the rest of his miserable life in jail,” said one user, while another declared, “Goddamn beast. Who is doing this to an old woman? Damn savage!’

An ABC7 report citing police said the shocking incident happened around 3:30 p.m. EY Wednesday on East 35th Street near the corner of Avenue N in Marine Park.

“I’m a 78-year-old lady and he threw me out of the taxi, he took my money, he took my phone,” the visibly shocked woman told the bystander who came to her aid after the taxi driver drove away. .

She sat with her head in her hands as the Good Samaritan tried to comfort her.

Both were taken to hospital after the incident but are said to be in a stable condition with no serious injuries.

Footage of the incident captured clear images of the driver’s face and license plates

‘DISTURBING! This hired driver previously robbed an elderly woman on East 35th Street and Flatlands Avenue and while fleeing, hit and injured a pedestrian who was filming it,” Flatbush tweeted Shomrim Safety Patrol. “If you recognize him, call 911 and #Shomrim 718-338-9797. #LetsCatchHim’

The taxi driver is still at large, but footage of the incident revealed the car’s license plate and clear images of the attacker’s face.

The car in the video is a white Nissan Sentra, and Brooklyn12 News reported that the license plate suggests the vehicle is a licensed rideshare car.

A statement from the New York Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) said, “TLC is aware of the incident and is working with the NYPD on their investigation.”

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the case.

DailyMail.com has contacted the NYPD for comment.