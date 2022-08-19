Shocking moment 150 migrants are found inside sweltering 18 wheeler in Texas

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has said a makeshift border wall was knocked down by criminals just a day after it was erected.

Last week, Ducey had ordered 60 double-stacked sea containers with barbed wire to complete the border wall in Yuma to stop migrants, but on Monday two containers had been blown aside.

Although it was reported that the containers had been toppled by high winds, CJ Karamargin, a spokesperson for Ducey, refuted the theory, the Washington Examiner reported.

“The idea that it was a weather-related event seems unlikely,” Karamargin said. “The attempt to slow us down that late Sunday happened by knocking over or knocking over these containers, that won’t deter us.”

The frustration in Arizona comes as Mexican authorities stopped an 18-wheeler from smuggling 150 migrants who were sweltering in the truck before entering Texas.

Arizona had moved to create the barrier, despite the Biden administration’s promise to help fill the fencing. Ducey said the state couldn’t wait any longer

Ducey said he was tired of illegal immigration when he built the makeshift wall in Yuma.

“Arizona has had enough,” Ducey said in a tweet discussing the plan while denouncing President Joe Biden.

‘We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of urgency on border security is a dereliction of duty.”

The Yuma sector of the border, 126 miles long, has seen nearly 300 percent more ‘border encounters’ – migrants arrested by customs and border guards – this year compared to the same period in 2021.

The Biden administration announced late last month that it had authorized the completion of the Trump-funded US-Mexico border wall at Yuma.

Biden had pledged during his campaign to halt all future wall construction, but the government later agreed to some barriers, citing safety.

Karamargin told the examiner that the state is determined to keep up the makeshift border wall to deter illegal immigration into the state.

He also claimed that the wall was deliberately demolished by opponents and not by the weather.

“Some people tried to dismiss this as a futile effort because it’s not the main route people take into the United States,” Karamargin said. “If this didn’t matter, if this barrier we’re erecting was irrelevant, or somehow misplaced, why would anyone bother to knock down nearly 18,000 pounds of shipping container?

‘It just doesn’t make sense at first glance. There is no point.

“Our goal, of course, is to make Arizona’s communities safer. We have clearly struck a nerve.’

The Arizona move comes on federal land without explicit permission, with state contractors moving 60-foot-long shipping containers and stacking two of the 9-foot-tall containers on top of each other.

Tension in Arizona comes as Mexican law enforcement, assisted by agents from the Del Rio Sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, stopped the truck along the 245-mile road that stretched across the Rio Grande and Lake of amistad. Fox news reported.

A photo from the stop revealed the horrific image of the 150 migrants crammed into the vehicle, many with their shirts off as the weather reached a maximum of 96 degrees on Thursday.

All people are said to have survived the incident, reminiscent of when San Antonio police found a migrant truck in June that had a broken AC unit and resulted in the deaths of 53 people, including minors.

Aid workers said many of the victims suffered from heat stroke and dehydration, making it the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history.

Earlier this week, the Dutch DPA announced that there were 199,976 encounters with migrants in July, a total of nearly 2 million encounters this year.

Arizona has sent two to three buses carrying asylum seekers from Yuma to Washington in the past three months to make a political statement as the number of arriving migrants overwhelmed local resources.

Ducey started the program in May and has said everyone on the bus trips will voluntarily go to the capital with intended final destinations in East Coast cities.

Texas is also transporting migrants east, and the mayors of New York and Washington last month sought federal help to deal with the influx.

Their request garnered a gleeful response from Republicans, who say the pleas are proof that the US is in an immigration crisis.

By August 11, the state of Arizona had sent 1,425 asylum seekers to Washington, according to the governor’s office.