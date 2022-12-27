Shocking Images Reveal Newcastle Fan Attempts To Take Dan Burn’s Shirt Off A CHILD

This is the shocking moment a Newcastle fan is caught trying to take a shirt off a boy sitting in the stands on Boxing Day.

Footage shared on social media shows a woman appearing to remove the boy’s shirt before another fan intervened as the Magpies defeated Leicester 3-0 at King Power Stadium on Monday.

But the startling clip shows the moment the selfish supporter tried to take Dan Burn’s shirt off the boy, despite the best efforts of the fans sitting around him.

Football fans everywhere were quick to condemn the ‘unbelievable’ and ’embarrassing’ actions of the adult who left the boy startled.

Shocking video has emerged of a Newcastle fan (left) wrestling with a shirt to remove a child: the man in the red coat (centre) appears to help the boy and his father (right) secure the coat.

After Newcastle beat Leicester 3-0 on Boxing Day, defender Dan Burn gave his shirt to a boy

Most will be pleased to learn that the boy (pictured above) finally received the coveted award.

The Twitter video, captioned “Newcastle fan trying to steal kid’s shirt…lovely Christmas spirit”, shows an older lady tightly clutching the shirt, her hand in a vise-like grip around it. of her while the son and father seek to keep it.

A follower in the middle then tries to pull him out of the woman’s grip, pointing to the boy to indicate that he is releasing his grip for the boy, as the fight continues.

Most will be pleased to learn that the boy finally got the prize after the shocking tug-of-war, with the stewards forced to step in to mediate the dispute.

The Magpies beat Leicester 3-0 on Monday at the King Power Stadium, with Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton on the scoreboard.

Dan Burn had thrown his jersey into the stands as a thank you for the support of the away fans, and the lucky young man walked away with his prize.

A message shared on Twitter, apparently from the boy’s mother, read: “The guy in red was getting the shirt for my son but the lady was trying to rip the shirt out of my son’s arms but the marshals got involved and They got the shirt.” .’

A message, apparently from the child’s mother, clarified that the commissioners had to intervene

And fans quickly took to social media to condemn the “embarrassing” and “embarrassing” incident.

And fans quickly took to Twitter to condemn the ‘shameful’ and ’embarrassing’ actions of the lady on the left.

One said, “Absolute bum,” and another just added “amazing.”

A third continued: “Not so much a fan but a bully.”

Another declared: ‘You should be ashamed of yourself,’ and a fifth concluded: ‘Disgrace should be ashamed of yourself.’