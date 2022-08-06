Shocking footage shows truck crashes, near misses at crossing across one state’s rail network

An annoying video has revealed the frequent horrific accidents and terrifying near misses on the Queensland State Rail lines.

The video shows people rushing to catch the trains, falling near railway tracks, vehicles nearly getting hit at level crossings and oversized trucks crashing into railway bridges.

The compilation of CCTV footage has been released ahead of Rail Safety Week in the hopes that it will raise awareness of the dangers surrounding the railway.

Many cars and trucks were caught parking way too close to railway tracks (pictured) and ignoring signs at level crossings

Some of the more terrifying near misses in the video were the trucks parked right above the railroad tracks (pictured)

One of the clips shows a traveler looking at his phone as he descends a flight of stairs and stumbles just next to the tracks.

Multiple clips show the boom arms at level crossings falling on top of cars and trucks trying to sneak at the last minute, while others show drivers freezing on the tracks as trains crash into them.

A Mercedes owner entangled between both tracks can be seen waiting for a train to speed past with only a few millimeters left.

Another shows a truckload of supplies that nods after it rammed into the parapet of a railway bridge and gets trapped beneath it, while another clip shows an upright porta potty hitting a bridge.

In the wake of the revelation of the shocking video, Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey pleaded with Queensland commuters and motorists to follow safety instructions.

The Queensland Transport Minister said: ‘There is no point in risking yourself near the track, we are seeing an increase in near misses for both passengers and vehicles’

Other clips in the video showed trucks slamming into railway bridges far too low to pass through (pictured)

“It’s no use risking yourself near the track,” he said. “We are seeing an increase in near misses for both passengers and vehicles and that worries us.

“Trains are huge crowds, so it’s up to you to stay out of the way.”

“Just don’t venture around the track.”

Mr Bailey warned that the power lines above the rail corridors carried high voltage currents and posed a threat to everyone below.

The minister also announced that the state was removing several level crossings, many of which were featured in the video, with cars and trucks stopping close to or on train tracks at the intersections.