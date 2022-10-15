Shocking footage family friendly drag queen show sees performer spreading legs in front of kids

Shocking footage has emerged on Twitter of a so-called ‘family-friendly’ drag queen show where one of the performers can be seen spreading her legs in front of an audience of young children.

‘This is what a ‘family-friendly’ drag show looks like. Drag queens spreading their legs for little kids to tip them,’ the infamous Libs of TikTok Twitter account stated.

Although the time and location have yet to be identified, the event appears to be sponsored by IPIC Movie Theaters, which operates a number of locations in the northeastern United States, Florida and California.

In the short clip, a scantily clad drag queen performs a forward roll along a catwalk before suggestively spreading their legs wide in a skimpy leotard.

A drag queen appeared to be performing at a “family friendly” event with a drink can in front

Young children were present when the sexually suggestive gestures were made feet away

The performer rolled forward as they appeared on a makeshift catwalk

Several small children were present in the audience when the suggestive moves were made

The drag queen spread their legs and thrust their breasts forward

The performer then pushes their chest forward, all the while a young boy is only meters away and appears to be giving a tip to another performer.

Earlier this year, the person behind the Libs of TikTok Facebook account — previously doxxed as Brooklyn realtor Chaya Raichik — was suspended from the social media platform permanently.

The anti-woke Twitter account Libs of TikTok has long shared its growing concern that children are being brought to sexualized shows in the name of diversity.

This latest clip generated a visceral response online.

‘As a gay man, I completely reject it. This is completely inappropriate and must stop,’ wrote Joseph Jones.

‘I don’t know how these ‘family friendly’ drag shows became so mainstream, so quickly. I feel like just a year ago it wasn’t a thing, Joseph Steimle said.

‘I just do NOT understand the parents who willingly expose their children to this crap. Nah, I don’t WANT to understand, said one.

‘This is super weird. These parents should be investigated, added another.

The September 2021 video, posted by the infamous @LibsofTikTok account almost nine months later, shows the artist then running off, taking a few more tips and letting it all hang out

Similar cases have been recorded in the past, including in September 2021, when a young girl was filmed giving a drag queen deposition, baring a huge set of synthetic breasts during a ‘family-friendly’ event at a gay venue in Michigan.

The child, whose age was not revealed, sent a bill to RuPaul’s Drag Race star Yara Sofia at Hamburger Mary’s in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the clip.

She sat on the knee of a grown woman at the time, who smiled warmly when the youngster tipped off the artist, whose real name is Gabriel Burgos Ortiz.

Sofia strutted around the bar wearing a pair of large fake breasts that hung outside her costumes, complete with little yellow cakes covering her nipples in what appeared to be a bow attempt at modesty.

Hamburger Mary’s Grand Rapids outlet closed in January of this year, but its Facebook page is still active, complete with dozens of event flyers.

Many of them are explicitly advertised as being only for audiences aged 18+.

But the flyer for the drag event attended by Yara Sofia was not, suggesting it may have also been marketed as a ‘family friendly’ event.

This is the flyer for the Yara Sofia event. Unlike other nights advertised by Hamburger Mary’s, it was not billed as being for customers aged 18+ only, suggesting it may have been considered a family-friendly event

Yara Sofia is the stage name of Gabriel Burgos Ortiz, 38, a Puerto Rican native and singer

The videos of youngsters interacting with drag queens come as debate rages across the country over whether young children are being exposed to content inappropriate by well-meaning family members and educators in support of LGBT equality.

New York City has spent big on sending drag queens into its public elementary schools and has lost more than $200,000 on performances since 2018.

In May, records show the city paid $46,000 to send Drag Story Hour NYC to public schools, libraries and street festivals, according to New York Post.

Some parents say the programs were booked without their consent, while city officials have responded with outrage, according to the Post.

Drag Queen history lessons have also hit the headlines. They see artists reading story books to children at events in schools or libraries.

The books read to children are children’s storybooks, usually by drag queens in less revealing outfits.

Supporters say the events are harmless and innocent, but conservatives argue that history lessons often devolve into age-inappropriate vulgarity.

A drag queen who goes by the name Flame reads stories to children and their caregivers during a Drag Story Hour at a New York public library in June

Drag Queen Story Hour, a nonprofit organization, was started in San Francisco in 2015 by activist and author Michelle Tea. Chapters have since opened across the United States and elsewhere. Other organizations with consecutive readers have also been formed.

As part of Drag Queen Story Hour’s programming, drag queens read to children and their parents at libraries, bookstores, fairs, parks and other public places to celebrate reading ‘through the glamorous art of drag.’

In 2021, there were 67 personal appearances and 141 with almost 1,000 vulnerable school children. In 2022 alone, Drag Story Hour NYC has played 49 performances in 34 New York City public schools, according to its website.

The organization describes itself as promoting inclusivity, creativity and self-acceptance in children by exposing them to drag queens who read similarly themed books.

A drag performer from Drag Story Hour NYC reads to children at an event. Parents told the New York Post that the events happened at their children’s school, often without parental consent

A performer showing some of the books read to children at public school drag events. The books usually deal with gender-fluid topics

“Through fun and amazing educational experiences, our programs celebrate gender diversity and all kinds of differences to build empathy and give kids the confidence to express themselves wherever they feel most comfortable,” the website says.

Photos from the site show people dressed in bedazzled dresses, sparkly wigs and heavy eye shadow, reading to young children in the classroom and even helping the children apply their own makeup.

The company has received $207,000 from taxpayers since 2018, records show. $50,000 of that has come from the New York State Council on the Arts, and the other $157,000 from the NYC Department of Education, Department of Youth and Community Development, Department of Transportation, and Cultural Affairs.

The funds were provided by city council members, with $80,000 allocated to drag programs in 2022 alone – over three times what was provided in 2020 for drag programs.