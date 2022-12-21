Shocking footage emerges of crazy fight between a Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears fan

<!–

This is the incredible moment when a Green Bay Packers fan is thrown down the stairs during a scuffle at a recent NFL game, before managing to get right back up to continue the fight.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers traveled to Chicago for a December 4 game against longtime rival Chicago, where tempers always flare, and they did so high up in the stands at Soldier Field.

A video that surfaced on Twitter showed a Green Bay fan — albeit wearing a Chicago scarf — arguing with a Bears fan in hostile territory before verbal barbs turned into a physical scrap.

Draped in a Chicago Bears hat, the man put his opponent in a submission hold before transitioning into a WWE-esque chokeslam hold before terrifyingly sending the solid Titletown fan tumbling down a flight of stairs.

A gentleman wearing a Green Bay Packers jersey and Bears scarf was thrown down the stairs

The gentleman seemed unnerved by the near-death experience, the Packers homer bouncing back to his feet before coming back for more.

Both parties started verbally goading each other again, before the upcoming viral video ends.

It is unclear at this time whether the Bears fan has been charged or received any form of punishment. It is also unknown what injuries the victim may have sustained.

The gentleman was flown down the stairs in what appeared to be a terrifying experience

Fortunately, the victim managed to get his arm on one side of the railing as he tumbled down

Perhaps the battered gentleman got the last laugh of the day with Green Bay triumphing 28-19 over Chicago.

It was another loss for the Bears against their nemesis. The historic franchise has not beaten the Packers since a December win at Soldier Field in 2018.

Chicago has lost 12 of its last 13 games against Green Bay, dating back to 2016.

Almost immediately he bounced back to his feet before speaking angrily to his opponent