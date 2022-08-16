Shocking Chicago hit-and-run crash that killed 3, injured 1 ‘sparked by argument at gay bar’

Chicago police said Monday they believe a hit-and-run attack that killed three men was a deliberate attack on the crowd outside a gay bar, but it’s too early to judge whether it was a hate crime.

The Three Young Black Men – Donald Huey, 25; Jaylen Ausley, 23; and Devonta Vivetter, 27, were thrown into the air when a sedan slammed into them at high speed in the early hours of Sunday, outside a well-known South Side gay bar.

A fourth man was injured in the crash, which happened when a large group was arguing in the road.

Brendan Deenihan, chief of detectives, said on Monday that the crash is not considered an accident, but it has not yet been concluded that it has to do with their race or sexuality.

“It seems to be intentional,” Deenihan said.

“We have no evidence that anyone tried to harm these individuals because of their race, religion, etc.

“That may change once we have more witnesses and a suspect inside.”

Deenihan said the car was recovered four blocks from the crime scene, but the driver remains on the run.

“Of course you can’t charge a car with a crime,” he said, enlisting the help of the public.

“We need to know who the driver was.

“There were a lot of people out there, a lot of people who were in the bar before this happened.

“And we certainly believe there are individuals out there willing to give us that information to name a suspect.”

Tributes have been paid to the three men who died in the horrific smash, which was caught on surveillance cameras.

Ausley had just graduated from the University of Michigan and returned to the South Side to work with underprivileged youth at the Gary Comer Youth Center, which offers tutoring, job training, career planning and other programs.

“Many of the kids Jaylen has worked with have reached out to express their gratitude and appreciation for Jaylen’s willingness to be a positive mentor in their lives,” Project Love Chicago, which is involved in jobs programs, said in a statement. .

“We thank you all for your kind words to remind us of the impact he has made in such a short time.

Jaylen was a light in every room and his infectious energy will be missed.

“He was an outstanding young man who had such ambition, character, humility, love and compassion for his community.

“He made great strides as a leader in his community. He had so much ahead of him and so much planned for the future.’

Charna Riley, Donald Huey’s sister, said he recently announced plans to move back to the Chicago area for a job at a casino.

Huey lived in Los Angeles and worked at the front desk of a luxury apartment complex.

She said The Chicago Sun Times he loved designing clothes and styling people.

“He’d tell me this doesn’t look good, that it doesn’t stand out enough,” she said. “He would get me, and that’s what I’ll remember.”

Vivette’s cousin Anita told ABC 7 the family was devastated.

“I cried all day,” she said. “It’s just – I can’t believe it.

“He didn’t deserve it.

“And for you to continue as… This is ridiculous!”

The bar has released a statement mourning the victims.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning that such a tragic event has occurred,” Jeffrey Pub executives said in a statement.

And for those who have lost a loved one or friend, we are by your side.

“We always encourage everyone to leave immediately and go to your vehicles to get home safely.”

Dashcam footage captured the scene, with a group previously standing in the road, seemingly throwing punches and brawls.

The silver or white sedan can be heard before it is seen – the engines are running at full blast as he pulls into the group.

A man, in a blue sweatshirt, is thrown to the side and lies on the road, reportedly moving.

The other three are flung into the air and thrown tens of meters quickly.

They were pronounced dead on arrival at the University of Chicago hospital.

The survivor was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was unknown.

Police believe a fifth person was hit and he or she was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

