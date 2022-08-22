Shocking brawl erupts between Collingwood and Carlton fans at the MCG

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

At least one footy fan has been injured following wild scenes in the wake of the Collingwood v Carlton AFL match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The Magpies sensationally trailed off three goals to secure a one-point win over Carlton, pushing the Blues out of the AFL top eight and ending their season.

Since then, images of violence between the rival fan groups have surfaced in the stands, with a video showing a Carlton fan hitting a Collingwood supporter on the head.

“I don’t know where the damn security is, mate, it’s ridiculous,” you hear one fan say.

“You and your kids shouldn’t put up with this shit.”

A record crowd of 88,287 people poured into the MCG to watch the pivotal AFL game between the Collingwood Magpies and Carlton Blues that ultimately ended Carlton’s season

a Blues fans are caught on camera punching as fans react wildly after the full-time siren

Victoria Police confirmed that a man had been injured in the violence and that an investigation was underway.

“Police were called to an altercation between two groups of people in the aisles of the bleachers at the MCG Sunday night after the game,” a police statement said.

“Agents have spoken to the concerned parties after it appears that a man has suffered minor injuries.

‘Detectives are investigating, but the people involved did not want to make a statement at this stage.’

“Only the one poor security member trying to break it I saw towards the end,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“My twitter feed had some family people saying their kids didn’t feel safe… absolutely not my feeling,” wrote another.

The two clubs share a heated rivalry dating back to when they first clashed at Princes Park in 1897 and the clubs have fought six VFL finals and 16 AFL/VFL finals in their history.

Collingwood star Jack Ginnivan celebrates with fans after famous win over the Blues

The Blues look downcast when they realize they won’t be playing AFL finals this season

Their clash at the MCG on Sunday was the biggest game they’d played in 34 years with a record crowd filling the room.

Collingwood premiership captain Tony Shaw told AFL.com.au that the rivalry turned into hatred.

“I hate to lose a match, let alone to Carlton. That really hurt. If we don’t play a final, the best thing we can do is beat Carlton.”

Collingwood coach Craig McRae admitted he considered a comeback unlikely after Carlton had a three-goal lead three quarters of the time.

‘I don’t know what to say, really. I am speechless looking at this group,” he said.

“I just can’t believe, I really can’t, that we’ve found another way to win.”

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.