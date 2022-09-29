Shocking before-and-after photos show sheer scale of the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian

<!–

Striking photos show the extent of the devastation left by Hurricane Ian as it slammed into the southwestern part of the state on Sunday, bringing with it historic flooding and widespread power outages.

The stark before-and-after images show the extent of such flooding as the historic storm heads north into the central part of the state, causing nearby Virginia, Georgia, and North and South Carolina to cast their state of emergency itself.

Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit by Ian, with apocalyptic photos showing homes decimated by his anger as roads turned into rivers in the tsunami of flooding.

Naples and nearby Sanibel Island were also hit by the ‘historic’ hurricane, with images from the latter showing a beachside pool overwhelmed by water as the region saw winds of more than 155mph.

The images show the current and beleaguered state of the Sunshine State, with more than 1 million people without power and forced to shelter on their rooftops as water levels are reported to continue to rise.

An earlier image shows a swimming pool and several homes near Estero Blvd in Fort Myers before the storm hit the city.

Photos show the pool was already submerged by noon Wednesday, and the worst is yet to come.

A few hours later, the levels rose even higher, leaving several houses almost completely submerged, with nothing now showing of the pool and its door.

More snapshots show part of the nearby area before the flooding began around 10 a.m.

About two hours later, the fairway was almost completely under water, as winds of up to 155 mph tore attempts from land.