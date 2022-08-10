Shocked family of accused Dover Heights knifeman break their silence over chilling ‘attack’

Matthew Brian Ramsay witnessed Walt and Helen Coulston’s wedding (pictured)

The family of a once-high-flying property developer who allegedly stabbed his best buddy’s wife in the chest with a “ten-inch knife” has broken their silence over the horrifying “attack” of the millionaire row.

Matthew Brian Ramsay, 46, was arrested Monday and charged with stabbing Helen Coulston with intent to kill when she opened the door of her mansion in Dover Heights, Sydney’s eastern suburbs, at about 12:15 p.m.

Ms Coulston, 46, was rushed to St Vincent Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ramsay was close to the alleged victim’s husband, Walt Coulston – the couple vacationed in Greece together in their 20s, witnessed the Coulstons’ wedding and is godfather to their two children.

Coulston spoke in scathing terms about the alleged attacker to Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday – which could not be published for legal reasons.

On Wednesday, the one-time broker’s sister-in-law, Shailee Ramsay, told Daily Mail Australia that the situation is “difficult” as she is also friends with Mr and Mrs Coulston.

“I can’t say much because it’s complicated and this is a really difficult time because Walter and Helen are really good friends of ours,” she said.

“So it’s hard for everyone.”

Matthew Ramsay’s sister-in-law, Shailee Ramsay (pictured), told Daily Mail Australia she is also close with the Coulstons

Matthew Ramsay is pictured on the right with his brother Anthony and their daughters – before Matthew’s marriage broke up

When asked if her family would support Ramsay during his legal battle, she replied, “Yes, we will.”

He was released on bail in Waverley Local Court on Tuesday and will appear before a magistrate again on October 19.

Shailee, a former fitness model, married Ramsay’s brother Anthony in 2015, and the trio has been photographed together at family gatherings several times over the years – mostly while Matthew was still happily married and had a baby daughter.

His marriage ended in 2016.

Mr Coulston, on the other hand, was all smiles on Tuesday after taking his kids out for sushi – despite his wife’s alleged near-death experience.

He made a bizarre remark to one of the journalists stationed outside their home, offering a quote in exchange for learning where her coat came from.

“I have to get the kids lunch and sushi, they love it,” he told 9 News.

Helen Coulston’s husband, Walt Coulston, was pictured at the couple’s home Wednesday morning

Ramsay (pictured left) and Coulston (center) had a long-lasting friendship of at least 15 years

“I have to ask you where you got your coat… everyone likes it, of course it’s the most important thing that happens, so if you tell me, I’ll tell you something.”

Mr Coulston went on to say that the incident was ‘as you’d expect…a little weird’.

“Can you imagine the person who witnessed your wedding and your daughter’s godfather would do that?” he asked.

Builder Peter Haramis, who ran to the rescue, told Daily Mail Australia that the 46-year-old mother was on all fours with Ramsay as they allegedly fought over the knife.

According to his account – which has yet to be tested in court – Mr Haramis claimed she had managed to throw the knife at the trader: “He looked at me for a moment and stiffened and that gave her a chance to grab the knife and to get.’

“She threw the knife past me and I got it… I said (to the alleged attacker), ‘you don’t get the knife’.”

Pictured: Matthew Ramsay (second man from left) as he best man at Helen and Walt Couston’s wedding

Helen Coulston (pictured with her husband) was reportedly stabbed in the chest outside her Dover Heights home on Monday

Ramsay, who did not appear in person in court on Tuesday, was also charged with shoplifting worth $31 worth of snacks and flavored milk from a gas station.

His attorney Andrew O’Brien did not apply for bail and asked for a postponement on both cases.

Mr O’Brien indicated he would look into whether his shoplifting charges would be dealt with under the Mental Health Act when the case returns to court on September 5.

The attempted murder charge is set to appear in court next October 19, with a provisional warrant for sustained assault, with NSW police citing Ms Coulston as a person in need of protection.

Ramsay has been charged with causing injury/grievous bodily harm with intent to murder before the Dover Heights stabbing.

Matthew Brian Ramsay (pictured), 46, appeared in Waverley Local Court on Tuesday. He is a high-flying real estate agent

A hero builder, Peter Haramis (pictured), who ran to help Ms Coulston told Daily Mail Australia that the 46-year-old mother was on all fours when he arrived on the scene

Neighbors said Ramsay’s car was often seen on the street where the Coulstons and their children have been renting the house for several months.

The family had only been living on $4,000 a week rent for a few months before the alleged attack.

According to Ramsay’s LinkedIn profile, he works in partner development for the commercial real estate company Stanton Hillier Parker.

However, a company spokeswoman said he hadn’t worked there for at least 12 months and had been asked repeatedly to edit his profile to reflect that.

“We’ve asked LinkedIn to remove it because it’s not right and it doesn’t work for us anymore,” the woman said.