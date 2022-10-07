Shocked Aldi shopper finds VERY rude-looking fruit in his weekly shop

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Aldi shopper was left completely shocked when he found a very rude looking light bulb in his weekly shop.

Johnny O’Connell, 43, burst out laughing when he discovered the seven-inch fruit, which bears a striking resemblance to male genitalia.

The father-of-two, from Morpeth, Northumberland, said his wife had told him to lose some weight so he bought a £1.49 bag of Conference pears on Wednesday to snack on.

He said: ‘I was about to buy a few things and take them home and was unpacking them when I wanted a snack.

‘My wife has been bugging me about losing a few kilos, so I tore open the bag of pears and knocked out this game-shaped pear.

Johnny O’Connell, 43, burst out laughing when he discovered the seven-inch fruit, which bears a striking resemblance to male genitalia

Have YOU seen any weird fruits or vegetables? Send pictures to isabella.nikolic@mailonline.co.uk OR tips@mailonline.co.uk

“My eyes almost popped out of my head. My lady just started laughing.

‘I told her I couldn’t eat it.

‘As a joke I posted pictures of it on my social media and my mates thought it was funny.

‘I’ve had lots of comments, including some very rude ones, but I like to think I’ve given people something to smile about.

‘I certainly won’t look at bulbs the same way again.’

It comes as farmers saw their crops destroyed by the extreme heatwaves that tore through the UK back in August.

The poor harvest led to large supermarket chains selling stunted and “fraudulent” fruit.

The father-of-two, from Morpeth, Northumberland, said his wife had told him to lose some weight so he bought a £1.49 bag of Conference pears on Wednesday for a snack

The National Farmers Union (NFU) has campaigned to get supermarkets to accept more ‘wonky’ vegetables, which they say ‘might not look normal but will taste the same’.

Tom Bradshaw, vice-president of the NFU told The Telegraph: “There is nothing that is not affected if it is grown on a field that is not irrigated.”

He added: ‘Consumers have to have a little bit more flexibility because potatoes can be a little bit smaller, onions can be a little bit smaller.

‘And it’s still the case that everyone just needs to pull themselves together to accept that it hasn’t been a perfect time.’

The worker is now eager to find other ‘naughty’ fruits and vegetables while shopping.

He added: ‘It sure felt like going to the weekly shop.

“In addition to doing the old squeeze test, I’ll check if it looks rude and if it does, it goes in the basket.

‘I used to be a big fan of That’s Life in the 80s when they used to show naughty vegetables and I wanted to find as many naughty fruits and vegetables as I could.’