Shock twist after house fire that destroyed $24m Sydney mansion

CCTV footage has been released showing a man running away from a fire that destroyed a $24 million mansion in Sydney.

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. on 3 September at the luxury home at 62 Cliff Road in Northwood, on Sydney’s lower north coast.

Detectives consider the fire suspicious and have released security footage from a neighboring house in hopes of catching the alleged arsonist.

A man, dressed in dark clothing, is seen entering the property just before the fire broke out.

The fire then breaks out before the man flees onto the road.

Detectives believe the man captured in the security footage could assist them in their investigation and have asked any witnesses to come forward.

Built in 1915, the house featured a tennis court, boathouse, and private cellar. It used to be owned by travel industry pioneer Mary Rossi, her husband Theo and their ten children.

When Mrs. Rossi died, her family was hesitant to sell it, but it was eventually sold to their neighbors – fund manager ‘Owen’ Ouyang Chen and his wife Xiao Hong Li.

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest that Mr Chen had anything to do with the fire at his house.

In August, about three months before the house was sold, Mr Chen filed a development application with Lane Cove Council seeking permission to demolish and rebuild his home with a four-storey townhouse with a $5 pool. million.

The proposal was rejected in October for various reasons related to the immense size of the building and the ‘unacceptable impact on the heritage’ adjacent to the house.

In the development application, Mr. Chen said that he wanted to build a bigger house for his children and other family members.

Police searched the area, spoke to neighbors and tried to get an idea of ​​what was happening

Pictured: The charred remains of 62 Cliff Rd in Northwood, in Sydney’s lower North Shore

When that was rejected, he submitted an amended proposal in July of this year, which also met with objections from neighbors.

It’s not implying that the development application had anything to do with the fire, just that it’s the recent history of the street.

Despite the best efforts of two trucks and 50 firefighters, the house was gutted by the massive fire.

Ms. Rossi, a TV pioneer and travel company owner, lived there until she died in 2021 at the age of 95, after raising her children in the home with Theo, who died in 2010.

“It’s funny to see it being written in the media as a mansion,” said Emma Rossi, 55, the ninth of the clan and works as a communications consultant.

The house (pictured, before the fire) was built in 1915 and sold for $24 million last year

“We never thought of it as a mansion, it was just a house.

“It was a house where you walked in and got this feeling of love from the moment you walked through the front door. It was palpable.

‘It’s the end of an era. That’s for sure.’

Mary lived in the house until the end of her life, and Emma said she was kept up with modern TV watching to entertain her forty-plus grandchildren.

“All the grandchildren, including mine, loved going up and spending the night with her, eating Maltesers and watching Game of Thrones,” Emma told Daily Mail Australia.

After the fire, a property expert told Daily Mail Australia that the value of the listed house could have more than doubled.

“Now that the landmark building has gone up in smoke, the property could be worth up to $60 million,” said the expert, who declined to be named in order to speak candidly.

Emma Rossi, second from right, with other members of her family at the fire-destroyed Northwood home

Theo and Mary Rossi, the TV and travel pioneer, raised ten children in their Northwood family home, purchased in 1961 and aged 60 in

‘It is one of the largest waterfront properties in Sydney and there was previously a development request to place two additional houses on the tennis court.

‘That DA was attacked by neighbors and didn’t go through. (But) there is no more heritage barrier.’

One of the largest privately owned tracts of land in the city, 62 Cliff Road, Northwood, has a wide, 46-foot-long waterfront.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot property extends down to the Lane Cove River and is bordered by Federation-style properties.

It’s an area where you rarely see infernal scenes and hear “bomb-like” explosions, such as the one caused by the fire that engulfed the house around 11 p.m. last Saturday.