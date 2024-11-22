Shock new TV role for Sunrise star Edwina Bartholomew – following her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

Edwina Bartholomew will take on a shocking new role at Channel Seven, just two months after she publicly revealed her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.

The Sunrise reporter, 41, is rumored to be leaving her long-held role at breakfast show Seven and taking up a role in the network’s Sydney newsroom.

His move to the news department is said to depend on when veteran newsreader Ann Sanders, 64, announces her retirement, reports. news.com.au.

The proposed measure is also said to make things easier for Edwina, who would no longer have to get up at 4am to get ready for work, as she continues to battle a mild form of leukemia.

In September, Edwina revealed on air that she had been diagnosed with cancer in a tearful admission.

‘I have been diagnosed with cancer. “It’s a shock and it’s hard to say,” he sadly told viewers.

Edwina Bartholomew (pictured) will take on a shocking new role at Channel Seven, just two months after she publicly revealed her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.

‘He’s a really good guy. It’s called chronic myeloid leukemia. It can be treated with a daily pill. If I can take care of myself, I’ll be completely fine.’

The veteran TV star began to cry before telling the audience: “I thought I could keep calm.”

Edwina went on to reveal that her co-star Natalie Barr had her to thank for being diagnosed as quickly as she had – her colleague had her own cancer scare in June, after a routine skin scan uncovered skin cancer on her nose.

Worried about her own health, Edwina visited her doctor for a mammogram, blood tests and a skin exam, before discovering the heartbreaking news.

‘I had a mammogram after I had some lumps. That all came out clear. They even gave me an eye exam.

‘Alright. But my doctor sent me at the same time for routine blood tests,” Edwina continued.

‘One of those tests showed levels out of control.

‘I feel lucky and wanted to share this with you for a couple of reasons. Firstly, because everyone at home and here has been here for all the wonderful moments, for engagements, weddings and babies, for all of us.’

His move to the night newsroom is said to depend on when veteran newsreader Ann Sanders (pictured) announces her retirement, news.com.au reports.

“It felt good to share…” he said.

‘Many of you have been in similar or worse situations and come out the other side stronger… and more resilient. That’s exactly what I plan to do.’

Edwina said the other reason she wanted to share her news was to encourage others to prioritize their health too.

‘Please, especially for the moms who always take care of others, take care of yourselves. And just check with your doctor,’ he said.

The Seven star found out about her shock diagnosis in July and kept it a secret from the public, telling only a few friends at work.

He thanked all of his co-stars for their support, singling out Natalie in particular “for constantly checking in and (providing) all the meals as well.”

After thanking the Sunrise team, Edwina revealed to viewers that she will be “taking some time off in September” before scaling back her work at Sunrise.

According to the Mayo Clinic, CML is a rare type of bone marrow cancer and progresses very slowly.

Various symptoms may occur, such as bone pain, fatigue, fever, weight loss, blurred vision, and loss of appetite, among others.

Edwina revealed that she suffered from very few of these symptoms, the main one being fatigue which she attributed to getting up early every morning to go to work.

Advances in treatment have improved the prognosis for people with chronic myeloid leukemia, and most people diagnosed are able to achieve remission and live many years.

The veteran Seven star shares children Molly, four, and Thomas, two, with her husband of six years, Neil Varcoe.