Shock decision on Lisa Wilkinson’s future on The Project after Logies speech

Lisa Wilkinson is back on The Project this week, but she won’t be there long.

The controversial TV presenter, 62, unexpectedly returned to the live panel on Sunday and will anchor the Channel 10 show for four more nights this week.

She would reportedly “race back” to Australia so she could fill the guest position, having left for Hollywood several weeks after her disastrous Logies speech that led to a rape case being postponed.

Her return was a ‘last-minute’ decision, insiders told the Australianwhich caught many industry figures by surprise, as previous reports indicated it wouldn’t be back up and running until August.

But she’s not back on the panel full-time — at least not yet — as she’s expected to go on vacation “for most of August” starting next week.

It is unclear why Wilkinson returned earlier than planned this week. Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel 10 for comment.

When she goes on leave, Wilkinson will be replaced by Georgie Tunny, Sarah Harris and Rachel Corbett on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The former Today presenter was taken off the air last month after speaking out about an upcoming rape case while receiving an award at the Logies.

As a result, the trial in question, originally scheduled for June 27, was postponed to October.

An ACT Supreme Court judge ruled Wilkinson’s speech had “erased” the line between impeachment and admission of guilt.

Wilkinson is expected to be called as a witness at the trial, as she had interviewed the prosecutor on The Project before the charges were filed.

In her absence from the live panel, she recorded interviews in California with the likes of Gloria Allred and Ryan Tedder for The Project.