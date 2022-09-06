Shock as top Cleo Smith cop Cameron Blaine stood down pending investigation by corruption watchdog 

A top homicide detective who led the team that found Cleo Smith has resigned pending an investigation by the corruption watchdog.

Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine has been involved in some of the biggest Australian cases of recent times and was one of four officers on the scene when four-year-old Cleo was rescued in November.

A video of him speaking to Cleo after she was found in a house in Carnarvon was shared around the world.

“Cleo, my name is Cameron, are you okay?” he asked her in the video. “We’re going with you to your mama and papa, is that all right?”

The top cop also led the investigation into the murder of Aaron Pajich-Sweetman by serial killer Jemma Lilley and her accomplice Trudi Lenon in 2013, and he was also the officer involved in the arrest of Toby Moran for the murder of his backpacker girlfriend Simone. Strobel in NSW in 2005.

The WA Police Department and the CCC released a statement Tuesday afternoon announcing an investigation into a senior detective for misconduct, suspected Sergeant Blaine.

“A senior detective has resigned today as the investigation into alleged misconduct is ongoing,” the statement said.

“Police monitoring is an integral part of the CCC’s work and is responsible for a significant number of allegations it receives.”

The statement said the investigation is ongoing and no further comment will be made.

Sergeant Blaine began the operation to rescue Cleo from Daily Mail Australia in November.

He said one of the most incredible moments for him was when he took Cleo to the hospital in the early morning hours after her rescue and cradled her in his arms.

As they waited at the hospital entrance, Cleo saw a poster of himself on the wall and exclaimed, “That’s me!” and he swallowed the tears.

Moments later, when hospital staff came to the door, they saw her and all burst into tears, he said.

Speaking to the media the day after he rescued her, the detective said it was “absolutely amazing to see her sitting there… it was unbelievable.”

‘I asked her what her name was. One of the guys jumped in front of me and picked her up and I just wanted to make sure it was her,” Sergeant Blaine said at the time.

‘I said, ‘What’s your name?’ She didn’t answer…I asked three times and then she looked at me and said, ‘My name is Cleo.’

Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine (right) has been part of some of Western Australia’s largest murder investigations. He is pictured interviewing Aaron Raymond Craig (left) about the 2006 murder of Bradley Hoddy

Senior Sergeant Blaine also interviewed Trudi Lenon (left) and Jemma Lilley (right) about the murder of autistic teenager Aaron Pajich-Sweetman in Perth in 2016.

Sergeant Blaine also said it was the best moment of his career.

He was integral to some of Western Australia’s largest murder investigations and saw some of the state’s worst killers sentenced to life in prison.

In 2017, Aaron Raymond Craig, now 50, was sentenced to a minimum of 19 years in prison for the murder of 25-year-old Bradley Hoddy before burying him in a remote pine forest in 2006.

Footage shows Craig later retracing his steps in the woods as part of the police investigation, and Detective Blaine recounts how he and two accomplices kidnapped Mr Hoddy and drove him to a remote pine plantation in Mount Cooke.

Justice Michael Corboy described it as a “very brutal and premeditated murder” as he convicted Craig.

The investigator also interviewed roommates Jemma Lilley and Trudi Lenon about the murder of autistic teenager Aaron Pajich-Sweetman, 18, in Perth in 2016.

The couple was later sentenced to life behind bars.

Senior Sergeant Blaine snatched Perth’s father Ernest Fisher on fire over the murder that found his son, Matthew Fisher-Turner, stabbed to death at the family home in 2016.

He was also one of the lead detectives investigating the 2015 death of Travis Mills, who was knocked unconscious in his home and stuffed into the trunk of a car that was later set on fire.

Mills, 30, was found dead in the burnt fuselage of his Ford Falcon Sedan in a vacant lot.

Five people were later convicted, including Mills’ partner and her mother.