Shock as Qantas is named as one of the best airlines in the WORLD

Qantas has been named one of the world’s best airlines despite battling delays, cancellations, labor shortages and repeated calls for its CEO to step down.

The airline was named the world’s fifth best airline in the World Airline Awards, held at the Langham Hotel in London on Friday evening.

The award comes amid controversy over the airline’s handling of customer service issues and a decision to stop offering meat-free meal options on domestic flights.

Qantas has also received criticism for the quality of its airport lounge, with customers taking to social media to slam the premium area as dirty, overpriced and a ‘rip-off’.

The airline was also named best catering in premium economy class and won four awards for the Asia-Pacific region, including best airline, best business class, best economy class and best cabin cleanliness.

The world’s best airlines in 2022 1. Qatar Airways 2. Singapore Airlines 3. Emirates 4. ANA All Nippon Airways 5. Qantas Airways 6. Japan Airlines 7. Turkish Airlines 8. Air France 9. Korean Air 10. Swiss Int’l Air Lines 11. British Airways 12. Etihad Airways 13. China South 14. Hainan Airlines 15. Lufthansa 16. Cathay Pacific 17. KLM 18. EVA Air 19. Virgin Atlantic 20. Vistara

The prices are based on customer satisfaction surveys conducted by the company SkyTrax, an airline and airport review and rating website.

Travelers from 100 countries took part in the survey, which included 350 airlines, with Qatar Airways named the best airline in 2022 for a record seventh time.

Virgin Australia fell from 34th to 43rd this year, while Jetstar, a subsidiary of Qantas, fell one place from 56th to 57th.

Qantas’ place in the world’s top five airlines comes after several significant hits to the national carrier’s reputation, which is currently at an all-time low.

Customers’ plans have been constantly disrupted by Qantas and Jetstar cancellations, flight delays, lost and damaged luggage, refund nightmares and some have even been stranded at airports.

Travelers have taken to social media to air their grievances, with one passenger posting a photo of their seat with food crumbs and dirt underneath.

‘Qanta’s cleanliness has really fallen off the cliff. Or has it always been that way?,’ the poster said in a note with the photo in the Sydney sub Reddit.

Flyers generally agreed that Qantas planes are messier than they once were – although others said people expect too much on such a busy route.

‘Purity has fallen!’ replied a woman.

‘I only flew Qantas and fairly regularly. But my last flight I found a half-eaten sandwich and muffin in the seat.

And the seats were all sticky. Luckily I had anti-bacterial wipes, but for the next few hours my friend and I felt gross sitting in those seats.’

Several cleaners chipped in, saying that cost-cutting and quick turnarounds on flights mean they don’t have enough time to do a thorough cleaning of the cabin.

One customer said of the Qantas Lounge in Sydney that the buffet area was ‘cluttered and uncomfortable’. Nothing was refilled and no one seems to be cleaning’ (pictured, a photo from a review on airlinequality.com)

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce apologized to Qantas customers earlier this year for the slippage in standards and promised the airline would do better

‘I used to treat all domestic flights like taking the bus or train. Set yourself low expectations and you won’t be disappointed,” said another commenter.

Complaints about dirty planes extended to the Qantas lounge with customers complaining of a mediocre buffet, dirty chairs and nowhere to sit.

Frequent flyers have been unleashed on online review sites to highlight the failing standards of food, cleanliness and service at the exclusive lounges.

On productreview.com.au, Qantas lounges have an average of 1.3 stars out of 77 reviews, with many noting that the airline had dropped its previously good standards.

The airline has previously responded to customer complaints, saying many passengers are satisfied with its food and their experiences in its business lounges.

Qantas added that all its aircraft are cleaned between flights and at the end of each day.

Vegan and vegetarian flyers have also had reason to complain after the airline announced it would ‘simplify’ meals for flights under 3.5 hours by giving flight attendants just one meal to serve – a chicken and leek pie.

Despite the airline pulling back on the menu, the high-profile executive and vegetarian who led the protests believes Qantas boss Alan Joyce should be sacked anyway.

A TikTok video showed the buffet selection in Qantas’ international business lounge

Vegan and vegetarian flyers have also had reason to complain after the airline announced it would ‘simplify’ meals for flights under 3.5 hours by giving flight attendants just one meal to serve – a chicken and leek pie (pictured)

Jon Dee, chief executive of charity DoSomething, says Qantas has been ‘rubbish’ since Covid and Mr Joyce should be ‘off the menu’.

“If you put together all the vegetarians, vegans, people who eat a certain way for their health, like gluten-free, and everyone who eats kosher or halal, that’s a lot of disappointed passengers,” he said.

On Friday, the airline’s head of product and service, Phil Capps, announced that a squash and corn fritter would be rushed back onto the menu as an evening meal on all domestic flights.

“We have heard the message loud and clear about having vegetarian options on all our flights and so we are making this change as a priority,” Mr Capps said.

He added that the airline would roll out ‘a wider menu which includes new vegetarian options’ and will reintroduce fresh fruit to all flights.