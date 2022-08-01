Sadio Mane played a part in former Oldham striker Desire Segbe Azankpo who joined Bayern Munich’s reserve squad this summer, according to reports.

Segbe took to Instagram on Sunday to confirm his move to the Bundesliga champions for a two-year deal.

As reported by the Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adamsthe 29-year-old is an old friend of Sadio Mane who attended Generation Foot Academy in Senegal together.

Mané left his home country in 2011 to join Metz in France and requested to be joined by Segbe, who would later join the club’s B-team.

The pair then split when Mané joined RB Salzburg and Segbe suffered a serious injury that ended his career.

Segbe played for a number of clubs in France, Russia and the Netherlands over the course of nine years.

During the Africa Cup of Nations 2019, Benin van Segbe took on Mane’s Senegal. Benin left the tournament early, but Segbe waited for the former Liverpool forward and they traveled to England together before joining Oldham for the 2019-2020 season.

While Mane was on the hunt to win the Premier League title with Liverpool, he struggled in League Two – scoring four goals in 28 appearances.

Despite their conflicting success in football, Mane and Segbe kept in touch for years. In an interview with look charms earlier this year, the latter explained: “He (Mane) always had great ambitions. He always wanted to go as high as possible. He comes from a poor background, just like all of us.

“And we tell ourselves that we have to succeed to help the family, to take it over, because there are people behind it who are hungry.

“Sadio has always dreamed big. And I remember when he told me about the Senegalese squad… he wanted it so badly.’

Mané was accompanied by Segbe when he arrived this summer for his medical. It is believed Bayern signed him to help Mane settle into his new environment more quickly.

The Senegalese forward scored on his debut for the club when they defeated RB Leipzig 5-3 in Saturday’s Supercup.