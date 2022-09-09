Shock and sorrow as crowds grieve for Queen

Crowds gathered in the rain outside Buckingham Palace on Friday to mourn Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II amid shock that a seven-decade reign had finally come to an end.

They had traveled from all over the country to pay their respects; some stood outside the palace with tears streaming down their cheeks, couples hugged as they watched the Union Jack fly at half-mast, others laid flowers in such huge piles that the police soon demanded they take them to Green Park.

A day after her death on Thursday, after seven decades on the throne, a sense of shock and sadness was felt in the crowd that gathered around Buckingham Palace and paid their respects to Her Majesty on Friday afternoon.

Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s London residence, to pay their respects to the former monarch. © Tom Wheeldon, FRANCE 24

‘Direct historical’

Young Londoners Charlotte and Charlie were on their way to Hyde Park for the gun salute as they walked through the teeming crowds at the piles of flowers gathered outside the Queen’s official London residence.

The news of the death of the Queen, who had come to symbolize a beacon of steadfastness after seven decades on the throne, came as a shock.

“She’s someone who’s been around all of our lives—and our parents’ too. We can’t believe this is the end of an era,” Charlotte said. It will take “a long time to get used to” to see King Charles III written down, referring to the monarch as His Majesty the King, to sing the anthem God Save the Queen, Charlotte continued.

“It immediately feels historic,” Charlie added. “There’s really a sense that we’ve lost that link to a long time ago — to World War II — and that link, that continuity with that period is gone now.”

“I felt she was the overall mother figure to all of us, and it felt safe under her,” Charlotte concluded.

Londoners Charlie and Charlotte pay their respects outside Buckingham Palace before going to the gun salute in Hyde Park on September 9, 2022. © Tom Wheeldon, FRANCE 24

As the crowd shared their memories of, and deep affection, for the Queen, the subdued chatter didn’t change until 1pm when the 96 cannons rang out from Hyde Park to mark each year of the Queen’s extraordinary life.

The people in the crowd remembered her for her steadfastness, decency, devotion to family and church, and as a woman who exemplifies the easily applicable British saying, “Keep calm and carry on”.

That unflappable devotion to duty was at the forefront of her qualities that were cited by mourners. “She continued to do her duty until she was 96; two days before she died,” noted Ed Cotterell, who arrived outside the palace wearing a Queen T-shirt, in tribute to the iconic moment when Brian May of the British band of the same name played ‘God Save The Queen’ on the guitar on the roof of the palace for Her Majesty’s Golden Jubilee in 2002.

“And she had a sense of humor; she managed to have fun while doing her duty as we saw in 2012 [when she made it look like she was parachuting into the London Olympics opening ceremony with James Bond] and on her platinum anniversary at that time with Paddington Bear,” Cotterell continued.

A desire to express gratitude for the Queen’s qualities as a human being that inspired so many in the crowd. “To show our sadness and gratitude for all she has done is a beautiful way to say goodbye,” said Katie, a young woman who came to the palace with a friend and her mother, who traveled from the Midlands to the palace traveled.

“It was so sudden, her death – we felt like she would always be with us,” said Katie, who was all too aware of a pivotal moment in British history. “We also came for the historic nature of the moment. She was important to so many different generations. We can say years later, ‘I was there.’”

People hug in grief outside Buckingham Palace. © Tom Wheeldon, FRANCE 24

‘Not just any queen’

But it wasn’t just Brits who gathered in front of Buckingham Palace and formed crowds that swarmed the main streets and parks around the monarch’s London home.

Her Majesty’s passing means “something is broken” connecting the past with the present; the Queen who served on the British home front in the fight against Nazism “represented the memory of World War II, which is why this Italian is here,” said Andrea, a native of Sardinia and a resident of London.

He expressed his deep appreciation for Her Majesty’s bond with the British people: “She was not just any queen; she was very close to the people,” Andrea said. “She spoke to people alla pancia [an Italian expression translating literally as “to their stomachs” – meaning she stirred a deep emotional resonance]. She could do that with a joke, or even just with her presence.”

Nearby, in the group of mourners, a German family on a trip to London said the only option for them was to join the crowd at the palace, such was the grief they felt upon hearing the news of Her Majesty’s passing on Wednesday.

“We are so sad,” said the family’s mother, her voice trembling with emotion.

‘The Queen was a rock,’ she concluded. “She never wavered in the face of all sorts of tumult. She commands respect.”

This use of the present tense summed up so much about the crowd’s emotions – a sense of shock that she was no longer there

But as the afternoon weather turned sunnier after the morning rain, people followed the rolling news feeds showing King Charles III’s car on its way to London.

Despite their dismay at the Queen’s passing – and as surreal as it may be to think of a king on the British throne again – the mourners, with full support for the future monarch, shouted, “God Save the King!”