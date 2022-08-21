Shirtless Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 40, gets cosy with his model wife Helena Seger, 51, in Sardinia

Zlatan Ibrahimovic appeared to be in good spirits as he soaked up the sun on a yacht with his wife Helena Seger on Saturday during their getaway in Sardinia.

The footballer, 40, went shirtless as she showed off his muscular torso in a pair of black swim shorts while adorned with a delicate necklace.

His model partner, 51, cut a casual figure in a tight white top and jeans while donning a black baseball cap and face mask for a jet ski ride with Zlatan.

Toned down: Zlatan Ibrahimovic seemed to be in good spirits as he soaked up the sun on a yacht with wife Helena Seger on Saturday during their getaway in Sardinia

It follows reports that Zlatan will sign a one-year contract extension with Serie A champions AC Milan.

The striker’s contract with San Siro expired at the end of June, a month after he went under the knife to repair damage to his left knee.

The operation is expected to rule out the Swedish star for eight months, Sportsmail reported in May.

Having fun! The pair seemed to be in their element on a jet ski ride

Ripped: The football player, 40, went shirtless as she showed off his muscular torso in a pair of black swim shorts while accelerating with a delicate chain necklace

Trendy: His model partner, 51, cut a casual figure in a sleek white top

Chic: She also wore jeans with a black baseball cap and a face mask

Happy: they seemed to enjoy each other’s company

But Ibrahimovic is now set to sign another one-year extension with AC Milan, which will see him continue playing until at least age 41, according to The Athletic.

The Italian giants are reportedly keen to maintain his leadership both on and off the pitch, as they aim to win back-to-back Serie A titles for the first time since 1993-94.

Ibrahimovic also contributed eight goals and three assists in 23 league appearances last season.

Looking good: Zlatan cooled off under an outdoor shower on the yacht after the water sports

Could it be? Reports follow that Zlatan will sign a one-year contract extension with Serie A champions AC Milan

Talented: The striker’s San Siro contract expired at the end of June, a month after he went under the knife to repair damage to his left knee

Frustrating: Surgery is expected to rule out Swedish star for eight months, Sportsmail reported in May

A return is not expected until 2023 at the earliest, the attacker informed via Instagram in May about his knee surgery.

He said: ‘For the past six months I played without an ACL in my left knee.

“Six months of swollen knee. I have only been able to train with the team 10 times in the last six months.

‘Took over twenty injections in six months. Empty the knee once a week for six months. Painkillers every day for six months.

Wow! But Ibrahimovic is now set to sign another one-year extension with AC Milan, which will see him continue playing until at least age 41, according to The Athletic.

Talent: The Italian giants are reportedly keen to maintain his leadership both on and off the pitch, as they aim to win consecutive Serie A titles for the first time since 1993-94.

Impressive: Ibrahimovic also contributed eight goals and three assists in 23 league matches last season

Good sport: He said: ‘I played without ACL in my left knee for the past six months’

‘Six months barely slept from the pain. Never suffered so much on and off the field.’

The former star of Manchester United, Inter, PSG and Barcelona admitted last year that he feared retirement when he opened an Italian talk show.

“I want to play as long as possible,” he said. “As long as I have that adrenaline, I’ll keep going.”

Difficult: He added, “Six months of swollen knee. I’ve only been able to train with the team 10 times in the last six months’

Candid: ‘More than twenty injections in six months. Empty the knee once a week for six months. Painkillers every day for six months