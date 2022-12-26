Shirtless Sacha Baron shows off his toned torso

They are spending the festive period in the Caribbean.

And Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife Isla Fisher spent Christmas Day at the beach soaking up the sun during their tropical getaway on Sunday.

The British actor, 51, went shirtless as he showed off his toned physique in a swimsuit after taking a dip in the sea.

Sacha cooled off after spending the day in the scorching heat by enjoying a swim while Isla, 46, relaxed on the beach.

The Confessions Of A Shopaholic actress oozed beach style in a pretty pink costume and straw hat, which she teamed with a pair of sunglasses.

She added a gold necklace and chain bracelet to her look.

Later, Sacha covered up in a white T-shirt and straw hat while building sandcastles on the beach.

Earlier this year, Isla sweetly revealed that she fell head over heels for her husband Sacha the first time they met.

He made the confession on The Project in January, after host Lisa Wilkinson told him the Ali G star had recently said it was love at first sight for him, but not for her.

‘I do not know why [he said that]I was kidding! replied the Wedding Crashers star.

‘I totally loved it right away. I mean, I knew it was definitely love at first sight,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Isla reflected on the couple who have been together for two decades, a rarity in the fickle world of show business.

‘I think by Hollywood standards it’s probably 200 years!’ she joked. ‘I feel like it’s a Golden Jubilee or something. Everyone congratulated me.

‘It’s a fun ride. I feel very lucky to have Sacha in my life. Now we have this beautiful family and we survived the lockdown together, which is not easy for any couple,” added Isla.

The couple celebrated their 20th anniversary in December.

Isla and Sacha met at a party in Sydney in 2002 and married eight years later.