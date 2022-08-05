Shirtless rocker Rod Stewart, 77, joins swimsuit-clad wife Penny Lancaster on a yacht in Tuscany

They have taken their family for a summer vacation to Italy.

And Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster seemed to be enjoying the sun on their vacation, relaxing on a luxury yacht off the coast of Elba Island.

The British rocker, 77, and his police officer wife, 51, are believed to be staying at the St David, which sleeps 12 people and costs a dazzling £274,000 a week to hire.

Rod showed off his muscular torso as he wore his shirtless in just a bright yellow swimsuit, which emphasized his glowing tan.

The sailing singer dried off with a white towel after a swim in the ocean with his glamorous wife, where they were also spotted relaxing on an inflatable in the water.

Penny looked fabulous in a printed bathing suit, while also wearing sunglasses and keeping her phone safe in a waterproof case around her neck.

The pair appeared to be in vacation mode as they reclined on the floating inflatable, accompanied by their sons Alistair (16) and Aiden (11).

Rod, who wore a white flat cap, was also seen swimming in the sea with his wife as they cooled off from the Italian sun.

Ever the lord, Rod was seen helping Penny back onto the ship as she climbed the steps of the boat after their dive.

The 197ft motor yacht, from the Italian shipyard Benetti, has six guest cabins and can accommodate 14 crew members.

The superyacht comes with a wide range of amenities including a fully equipped gym, jacuzzi and numerous toys including wave runners, sea bobs, wakeboards and kayaks.

Penny and Rod were joined by his daughters Kimberly, 42, Ruby, 35, and Renee Stewart, 30, on the family outing.

His sons Sean, 41, and Liam Stewart, 27, and the children he shares with Penny, Aiden, 11, and Alastair, 16, also joined them.

Rod shares Kimberly and Sean with ex-wife Alana Stewart, Ruby with model ex Kelly Emberg, and Renee and Liam with ex Rachel Hunter.

The family keeps their social media followers updated about their holiday antics on their Instagram pages.

