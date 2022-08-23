Shirtless Orlando Bloom shows off his very toned torso whilst lifting weights on a yacht in Italy

<!–

He is sunbathing with his fiancée Katy Perry in Italy.

And Orlando Bloom showed off his very toned torso while lifting weights on a yacht in Positano on Monday.

The actor, 45, made sure to maintain his gym-honed physique as he worked up a sweat before playing in the sea.

Orlando donned a small pair of white swimming trunks when a friend joined him for the gym session.

He proved his commitment to his fitness regimen as he appeared to struggle through his final reps, lifting the barbells overhead.

Elsewhere, Orlando enjoyed some quiet time relaxing in the sea with a swimsuit-clad Katy.

Impressive: Orlando wore a tiny pair of white swim trunks when joined by a friend for the gym session

Tough: the actor seemed to struggle through his last reps as he lifted the dumbbells over his head

Their latest vacation comes after Katy gushed that she “of course” would love to have more kids with her fiancé Orlando.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, the couple welcomed their firstborn daughter Daisy Dove, who will be celebrating her second birthday this week.

And in an interview with PeopleKaty revealed that they will “hopefully in the future” be expanding the family. ‘I’m a planner. So we’ll see,” she said.

Katy looked back on welcoming Daisy and recalled, “It was just so interesting having a child during COVID because everything else just fell silent. I love the experience I have now with my daughter.”

Gym-savvy: He worked on his tight arms on the top deck of the lavish boat

Gym session: Orlando made sure he could stretch out after his hard work

She and Orlando currently live with their daughter in Montecito, Santa Barbara, and are part of a claque of top celebrities in the upscale enclave.

Names ranging from Oprah Winfrey to Ellen DeGeneres to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all made their home in Montecito.

Katy and Orlando have been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2019 when he proposed to her with a ring reportedly worth $5 million.

The following year she rhapsodized to Vogue India about Orlando’s “spiritual journey,” calling him a “saint,” adding, “He’s an anchor that holds me, and he’s very real.”