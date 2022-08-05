Shirtless man smashes car window with a boomerang in road rage in Victoria

An irate shirtless bodybuilder banged a couple’s car window with a boomerang while yelling about Covid vaccines.

A confrontational video shows the man yelling at the middle-aged couple through their car window on the side of the road somewhere in Victoria.

He started banging on the driver’s side window and door mirror, pausing to look bizarrely at his reflection.

“You broke my damn boomerang,” he yelled as the wooden weapon snapped in two from the force of hitting the window.

Furious shirtless bodybuilder banged a couple’s car window with a boomerang while shouting about Covid vaccines

This didn’t stop his attack as he produced another boomerang and only became more enraged.

A few seconds later, he shattered the wing mirror, ripped the glass from the mount and slammed it against the window, yelling, “You bastard, you f**king piece of shit.”

With two more blows from his fist and open hand, he smashed the window, terrifying the couple inside, and began his anti-vaccination diatribe.

Breaking his weapon didn’t stop his attack as he produced another boomerang and only got more furious, smashed the window and then grabbed the driver’s shirt

‘F**king idiots, you got the vaccine and it didn’t bother you. You both got the damn vaccine and it lost a life,’ he seemed to yell.

“Leave me alone,” the man behind the wheel told him as the shirtless attacker grabbed for his shirt.

The young man then stormed off in frustration and disappeared behind nearby stationary cars.