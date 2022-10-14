Shirtless man is BRUTALLY shut down by his girlfriend at Islanders’ NHL game as proposal goes wrong

Do you know the man in the video? Email patrick.djordjevic@mailonline.com

Despite the broadcast saying she accepted, other reports suggest she didn’t

A New York hockey fan had his hopes and dreams shattered in seconds last night when his girlfriend appeared to brutally decline his very public marriage proposal.

The unidentified man mustered tremendous courage, took off his shirt — his chest was romantically decorated with ‘Plz say yes yes yes’ — and got down on one knee in front of 17,255 fans on the opening night of the Islanders vs. the Florida Panthers.

A group of fans chanted ‘say no’, and the mystery woman did. After a brief exchange with her boyfriend, she stormed off emotionally as he looked stunned and defeated. It seems Bruno Mars’ “Marry You,” echoing in the background, wasn’t enough to convince her.

The unidentified man looked hyped before his partner seemingly gave him a surprising answer

It’s unclear if she went back to the seats, but her husband trudged back into the comfort of his before embracing the comfort of his beer.

While the broadcast reported that the woman said yes right after the proposal, social media and press releases suggest otherwise.

Senior NHL.com writer Dan Rosen reported that the woman was “downright left” while another Twitter user, who was nearby, said the woman replied ‘No! No! No!’

The shock of the man’s announcement was initially written all over the woman’s face

Crazy take on the islanders’ game proposal that went wrong. She said no! No! No! I felt so bad…he sat there crying for 2 minutes shirtless. For all those who said it was fake, I was there and it certainly wasn’t fake pic.twitter.com/n1z0UR9n5c — David Marcus (@Davidmmarcus) October 14, 2022

Kiss cam time and a guy takes off his shirt and it says ‘PLZ SAY YES YES YES.’ He gets down on one knee and proposes,’ Rosen tweeted.

‘Camera stutters. But I could see them from the press box. The girl got up and left. She went all the way.’

Conspiracies circulated on Twitter suggesting it could be fake, but that was shut down by the same man who revealed she said no, adding that the intoxicated gentleman was “tearing shirtless for two minutes” after the apparent rejection.

The man returned to the comfort of his seat and an ice cold beer after the disappointment?

Despite the disappearance of broadcast cameras, reports suggest the woman did indeed say no

Following the proposal, which appeared briefly on the NHL broadcast, the Islanders tweeted from a photo of the man on one knee with a caption asking ‘Did she say yes or no? #IslesNation needs to know.”

As if things couldn’t get any worse for the New York fan, the Florida Panthers scored just seconds after the seemingly failed proposal.

His night didn’t get any easier as the road team won their opening game of the NHL season 3-1.