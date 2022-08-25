Shirtless Luke Evans packs on the PDA with his graphic designer beau Fran Tomas in Ibiza

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Their romance first came to light in May after his split with art director Rafael Olarra.

And Luke Evans was definitely packing on the PDA with his new boyfriend Fran Tomas as they enjoyed a romantic beach day in Ibiza on Wednesday.

The actor, 43, showed off his ripped shirtless as he snuggled up with his new beau as they enjoyed a dip in the ocean.

cozy! Luke Evans was definitely packing on the PDA with his new boyfriend Fran Tomas as they enjoyed a romantic beach day in Ibiza on Wednesday

Luke showed off his impressive six-pack in tiny purple swim shorts as he headed out to sea for a swim with his friend Fran.

The Beauty and the Beast star hugged his new man as they swam through the water together.

Luke’s romance with his Spanish beauty seemed to grow stronger as they enjoyed the warm sun together.

He’s in shape! The actor showed off his ripped physique by going shirtless as he pleased his newfound beauty as they enjoyed a swim in the ocean

hunk! Luke showed off his impressive six-pack in little purple swim shorts as he went to the sea to swim with his friend Fran

In May, it was reported that Luke had found love with Spanish graphic designer Fran Tomas after the couple met a year earlier while working in Australia.

Luke and Fran had enjoyed traveling together for the past few months and recently went on a skiing holiday with friends Phillip Schofield and Kelly Hoppen to France.

A friend close to Luke told The sun: “The couple has gone from strength to strength, quietly traveling the world together.

“They are like-minded, really understand each other’s sense of humor and complement each other well.”

MailOnline at the time reached out to a Luke representative for comment.

Together: Luke’s romance with his Spanish beau seemed to go from strength to strength as they soaked up the warm sun together

New guy! In May, it was reported that Luke had found love with Spanish graphic designer Fran Tomas after the pair met a year earlier while working in Australia.

Luke confirmed that he had split up from his art director friend Rafael Olarra in January 2021.

The Beauty and the Beast actor was rumored to have split from Rafael in October 2020 after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, but days later they seemed to patch things up as they followed each other back on the platform.

But in an interview with The Times’ Saturday Review, Luke confirmed he was single and said, “It is what it is.”

The couple started dating in the summer of 2019 and made their relationship official on social media in February.

Love in the air! Luke and Fran had enjoyed traveling together for the past few months and recently went on a skiing holiday with friends Phillip Schofield and Kelly Hoppen to France

Luke previously admitted he’s been thinking about fatherhood and said he wants to have kids before he’s “old.”

He said, “I’ve thought about it a lot and as I get older I think maybe I should go ahead and do it. I don’t want to be an old father. . . but i would like to be a father.

“It’s very satisfying to share your experiences and raise a strong, open-minded, kind, respectful person who can go out into the world and do something good.”

Exes: Luke confirmed he broke up with his art director boyfriend Rafael Olarra in January 2021

It comes after Luke shared photos of the hospital while he was being treated for a mysterious condition in April.

The actor posed in a hospital gown and held up his thumbs in the photos, assuring his fans it was “nothing serious.”

He wrote: ‘Today rocking a few hospital fashion pieces. Don’t worry, nothing serious. I came mainly for the gowns.

He also posed in bed with a facemask pulled down as fans wished him the best of luck with his recovery and expressed their concerns.