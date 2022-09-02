Shirtless James Argent showcases his 14 stone weight loss while out for a run in Marbella

<!–

He has lost 14 stones in the past year after undergoing a gastric sleeve procedure when his weight reached 27 stones.

And James Argent continued to show off his trimmer body on Thursday as he went for a run during his vacation in Marbella, Spain.

The former TOWIE star, 34, went shirtless during the outing, donning quirky blue shorts.

James wore a pair of running shoes, while accessorizing with a gold watch and necklace as he lit the sun during the morning activity.

He looked motivated for his run as he stretched to warm up while listening to music.

It comes after James declared he’s “finally the man he’s always wanted to be” – and revealed he has an “exciting” new lady in his life during a recent television appearance.

The reality TV star talked about his newfound confidence since his incredible weight loss transformation and lifestyle overhaul.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Arg glowed when he gushed to the presenter, 62, that he ‘feels like he’s winning’.

The former TOWIE star began: “I’ve come to a point where I finally feel confident.

“I’m ready to meet someone and, as cliché as it may be, you can’t love someone until you love yourself and now I can take care of myself, I can take care of someone else.”

Arg revealed: “I met a woman in Mykonos, we sent messages, she’s not English, she lives abroad, but who knows, it’s exciting anyway.”

The TV personality has previously had high-profile relationships with his former co-stars Lydia Bright, 31, with whom he remains close friends, and Gemma Collins, 41.

Adding to his weight loss, he candidly admitted, “I’m still conscious when I’m wearing swim shorts, I go Simon Cowell style with them around my belly button, but I’m lucky the excess skin is minimal.”

“I’ve had to learn very hard and hard lessons, but I don’t feel resentful, I wake up in the morning and look forward to the day ahead.

“There’s nothing better than being clean and sober, I’m achieving everything I set out to do.”

Arg continued: ‘I’ve always wanted to be a wedding singer and now that I’m finally becoming what I want to be, The Arg Band is going to get stronger and stronger. It’s a dream come true.

Speaking to MailOnline, he previously said his career will now focus on his true passion and performing with his band in Marbella is where he feels happiest.

In an exclusive interview, James, who last appeared on the ITVBe show TOWIE in 2018, said: ‘As much as I love doing everything on TV, I’m really passionate about it and my bread and butter is my band and all my singing performances. ‘